Victory Marine Holdings Corp.: Shareholders Update for Victory Marine Holdings

Victory Marine Holdings Setting Course for Record Success in 2021 as It Sails Away From 2020

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 9, 2021 / Victory Marine Holdings (OTCPK:VMHG) has weathered the global financial tsunami of the past year and is poised to take full advantage of the new economic horizons emerging in 2021, and into the future.

"Sometimes you control life, other times it controls you," says Orlando Hernandez of Victory Marine Holdings. "2020 was certainly a time where the world seemed to be losing its grip, but for those of us who stayed the course and plotted a new one for the future, 2021 promises to be a gateway into a time full of opportunity and success!"

Despite the recent tumultuous waters that challenged the resolve of all, we would like to share our accomplishments of the past year and progress going forward:

Victory Marine Holdings was a significant factor in the marine industry's record sales in 2020. According to NMMA, 310,000 new powerboats were sold last year - a number not seen since before the Great Recession.

As commerce continued throughout the stormy economic environment, blueprints were on the table, conference calls were being conducted, new joint ventures were being discussed, and new sales talent along with sales expansion protocols were being set into place.

The process of uplifting our OTC status and updates financials is well underway. Transparency is a guiding principle of our company and will continue to act as a beacon going forward.

We have been contacted by several viable companies within the marine industry interested in discussing merger or acquisition possibilities. As is our custom, any potential partners are thoroughly vetted and reviewed to determine an appropriate level of interest and potential opportunity.

Moving forward, and status updates regarding action(s) being considered by Victory Marine Holdings will be forthcoming, along with any associated timeframe expectations.

About Victory Marine Holdings

Victory Marine Holdings (OTC:VMHG), is a recreational marine provider seeking to bring the best product and best service in different areas of this amazing industry. We are focused on providing our client a one stop experience in all their recreational marine needs from new and used boats to financing, insurance, documentation, and accessories. To view our inventory, please visit https://www.victoryyachts.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

Any forecast of future performance is a "Forward Looking Statement" under securities laws. Such statements are included to allow potential investors the opportunity to understand management's beliefs and opinions with respect to the future, so that they may use such beliefs and opinions as one factor among many in evaluating an investment.

Forward-Looking Statements certain statements in this release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be identified using words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "future," "may," "will," "would," "should," "plan," "projected," "intend," and similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company's future operating results are dependent upon many factors, including but not limited to the Company's ability to: (i) obtain sufficient capital or a strategic business arrangement to fund its expansion plans; (ii) build the management and human resources and infrastructure necessary to support the growth of its business; (iii) competitive factors and developments beyond the Company's control; and (iv) other risk factors. We assume no obligation to update the information contained in this news release.

Contact Information:

Orlando Hernandez

Victory Marine Holdings

www.VictoryYachts.com

(800) 317-2441

SOURCE: Victory Marine Holdings Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/628628/Shareholders-Update-for-Victory-Marine-Holdings