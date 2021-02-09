Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 9, 2021) - CVR Medical Corp. (TSXV: CVM) (OTC: CRRVF) ("CVR Medical" or the "Company" or "we") a Canadian listed and US based healthcare company in the medical device market is pleased to share an update from new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Michael Rhodes:

The Board of Directors is continuing to make progress on the terms of a restructuring agreement with input and guidance from me and Harvey McKenzie. We expect to be able to publish a circular with the proposed terms and conditions within the next few weeks to provide sufficient time for our shareholders to review ahead of the Annual General Meeting / Special Meeting to be scheduled thereafter.

A key element of the restructuring agreement is to ensure CVR Medical has total and unincumbered ownership of all intellectual property. Giving us the freedom to apply the non-emitting, non-invasive science and solutions behind the Carotid Stenotic Scan (CSS) to applications beyond the carotid artery. Opening the way for new stand-alone or integrated products in the future.

I am pleased to report that all of the Duplex Ultrasound centers of excellence that we are working with remain enthusiastic about the CSS technology and are looking forward to being a part of proving its efficacy in identifying patients at risk for stroke. They have indicated that they will be ready to resume their research projects and support clinical trials once their local communities have established some measure of control over the COVID-19 virus. It is not possible to predict precisely when this will be, but it affords us time to work with the FDA to ensure that our response and plans to action their feedback on the original De Novo submission fulfills all requirements prior to commencing the final phase of multi-center clinical trials.

On another positive note, our strategic partners and suppliers remain committed to producing the CSS and associated peripheral devices and we have begun to identify how to best leverage their significant expertise beyond the current scope. We are in the first phase of these discussions and there are clearly opportunities in areas such as supply chain, manufacturing, aftermarket services and technical support. I look forward to sharing more information in the coming weeks.

About CVR Medical

CVR Medical Corp. is a healthcare company that operates in the medical device industry focused on the commercialization of its disruptive, proprietary Carotid Stenotic Scan device ("CSS"). The CSS is a diagnostic tool that encompasses subsonic, infrasonic, and low frequency sound wave analysis technology. The CSS is a patented device designed to detect and measure carotid arterial stenosis. CVR Medical's shares are listed on the OTCQX under the symbol "CRRVF". The Company is listed for trading under the symbol "CVM". Additional information regarding the Company can be found in our recent filings with the SEDAR as well as the information maintained on our website at www.cvrmed.com

(signed) Michael Rhodes

Chief Executive Officer

