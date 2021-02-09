Leading Data Provider, Analytics, AI & Digital Marketing Firm Confirms Intent to become Publicly-Traded through Reverse Merger with Public Shell Company

London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - February 9, 2021) - The respective management of The Data Source (UK), Ltd. and CLST Holdings, Inc (OTC Pink: CLHI) are providing this joint stockholder update regarding the status of operations and the pending merger between the two entities. The two companies have entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger pursuant to which The Data Source would become a wholly owned subsidiary of publicly held CLST Holdings, Inc. Management anticipates that the merger will close in the first quarter of 2021, subject to customary due diligence and regulatory review.

"The year 2020 has been transformative for The Data Source in many respects," stated Robert Stephenson, its Chief Executive Officer. He further noted that, "Not only has the company consummated a plan and pathway to become publicly-traded, but 2020 performance has been our strongest yet." Last year, The Data Source saw exponential sales growth with a increase in turnover despite the global slowdown. The company had also met a number of its corporate initiatives, including the opening of two new offices in the United Kingdom and its first office in the United States.

Mr. Stephenson continued, "As we turn to 2021, we have set forth a number of aggressive strategies for developing our business and increasing stockholder value as a public company. Those corporate initiatives will see us engaging with a PCAOB audit firm later this year allowing us to become a SEC fully reporting company before we look to up listing to a major north American exchange. The Data Source expects to complete development of its proprietary, AI-driven, analytics lead generation platform in Q2. We also have a further 4 AI & Machine learning projects pencilled in for completion by the end of 2021, The Data Source believe they are in prime position to bring game changing technologies to the market and be one of the leaders in the 4th industrial revolution."

"This year the company will come of age with the new AI, Analytics Lead Generation platform currently being built, with its own user-friendly login and members access, this will be a great addition for any business, with our under-market competitor rates for, Telephone, Email, SMS and Direct Mail marketing. Also, TDS with its initiatives for Acquisitional purchases of; Digital Marketing, AI, 5G, Analytics, Lead Generation, Data management, Blockchain and resourcing and cleansing companies are all geared up to produce an excellent top line and a healthy bottom line. In addition to the organic growth, we are actively looking at complimentary acquisitions and other business verticals we can bring into the group. We are also launching a host of new products and new brands. TDS has already signed up a range of new clients in the USA, UK and Europe in Q1, with nearly 50 (and growing) lead generation websites currently under our brands. TDS has grown into one of the leading data providers and lead generators within the United Kingdom, supplying to blue-chip clients with sales and marketing, consultation, and services. Also, TDS provides its clients with an extensive range of databases to choose from covering most sectors. Moreover, they utilize online campaigns along multiple channels to generate the best quality leads for business."

For more information: www.thedatasource.co.uk

Video Presentation:





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b3ko7t5J-C0

CLST Holdings, Inc.

CLST Holdings, Inc., a Delaware corporation, is a publicly-traded company trading under the symbol "CLHI." The company has entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger with The Data Source (UK), Ltd. pursuant to which The Data Source will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of CLST Holdings. Upon the anticipated closing of the merger, CLST Holdings will seek regulatory approval to change its name and trading symbol to reflect the new business operations of The Data Source.

Statements in this press release that are not historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Although The Data Source (UK), Ltd and CLST Holdings, Inc. believe the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, the companies are unable to give any assurance that its expectations will be attained. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include the company's ability to consummate the planned merger of the two companies.

Contact:

Astha Ghai: ir@thedatasource.co.uk

The Data Source (UK) Ltd

27 Sheet Street

Windsor

England

SL4 1BN

Follow us on Social Media:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/thedatasourceuk

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheDataSource

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thedatasourceltd/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/74046