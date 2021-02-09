Lucintel: The Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market is Expected to Reach $ 36.1 Billion by 2025 with CAGR of 50.2%

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / February 9, 2021 / According to new report added in Report Banana offerings, there are significant money making opportunities available in the artificial intelligence in healthcare market. Companies planning to enter this market need to prepare and differentiate to maximize their return on investment.

In terms of opportunities, the artificial intelligence in healthcare market is expected to grow from $2.1 billion in 2018 to $36.1 billion by 2025; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 50.2% during the forecast period. Machine learning to hold largest market followed by NLP in AI healthcare market, while services segment to witness highest growth rate among other offerings during forecast period.

Increasingly large and complex data set available in the form of big data and growing need to reduce the increasing healthcare cost drive the growth of this market. Improving computing power and declining cost of hardware are other key factors driving this market. Growing adoption of AI solutions is expected to propel the growth of services segment, which is expected to witness the highest growth. For the successful deployment of AI, there is a need for deployment and integration, and support and maintenance services. Most companies that manufacture and develop AI systems and software provide both online and offline support depending on the applications.

Prominent players profiled in this report include NVIDIA (US), Intel (US), IBM (US), Google (US), Microsoft (US), AWS (US), General Vision (US), GE Healthcare (US), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Medtronic plc (US), Johnson & Johnson (US), and Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands).

Significant Aspects of the Report and Main Highlights:

Changing business trends in the artificial intelligence in healthcare market

Market segment analysis at different level such as type, technology, end-use application, end user, and geography

Historical and forecast size of the artificial intelligence in healthcare market in terms of revenue

Major drivers and opportunities pertaining to the artificial intelligence in healthcare market

Competitive landscape and player positioning analysis for the market

Key product offerings by major players and business strategies adopted

Key challenges faced by operating players in the market space

Analysis of major risks associated with the market operations

The report helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities for market growth. It would also help to understand the competitors better and gain more insights to improve their position in the business.

