Lucintel: The 5G Infrastructure Market is Expected to Register Substantial Growth in the Near Future

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / February 9, 2021 / According to new report added in Report Banana offerings, there are significant money-making opportunities available in the 5G infrastructure market. Companies planning to enter this market need to prepare and differentiate to maximize their return on investment.

5G infrastructures are software and hardware resources of a network that facilitate 5G connections, operations, communication, and management of an enterprise network. 5G speed assures 10 times more connectivity than wireless speeds, which creates seamless connectivity and eliminates latency. This technology caters to other technologies such as autonomous vehicle, virtual reality, and smart infrastructures. The 5G wireless network is expected to be the backbone of smart cities, which provides lucrative opportunity for the 5G infrastructure market.

The market growth is supplemented by the proliferation of M2M/IoT connections and increase in demand for mobile broadband services. However, high investment and technological & infrastructure challenges in implementation of 5G network and privacy & security concerns are expected to impede the market growth. Furthermore, rise in government initiatives for building smart cities in Asia-Pacific is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth.

Prominent players profiled in this report include AT&T, Ericsson, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), Intel Corporation, Mediatek Inc., Nokia Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Verizon.

Significant Aspects of the Report and Main Highlights:

Changing business trends in the 5G infrastructure market

Market segment analysis at different level such as type, communication infrastructure, network technology, chipset type, application, and region

Historical and forecast size of the 5G infrastructure market in terms of revenue

Major drivers and opportunities pertaining to the 5G infrastructure market

Competitive landscape and player positioning analysis for the market

Key product offerings by major players and business strategies adopted

Key challenges faced by operating players in the market space

Analysis of major risks associated with the market operations

The report helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities for market growth. It would also help to understand the competitors better and gain more insights to improve their position in the business.

