Kicking off the next-gen supply chain: HARTING runs at full speed with Körber

HARTING takes leaps towards the future with software and automation solutions from Körber to improve delivery performance significantly

HAMBURG, Germany, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Körber, the global supply chain technology leader from software to materials handling automation, is taking big steps towards the future with the HARTING Technology Group; a leading global supplier of industrial connectivity technology. The new European Distribution Centre (EDC) opened in 2019 in Espelkamp, Germany, is running smoothly and setting new standards: up to 10,000 parcels and 200 pallets are dispatched by 110 trucks and transporters each day.

HARTING invested more than 40 million Euros in the EDC, representing the biggest single investment in its history to increase capacities in light of the company's growth. Construction on the 7.6 hectare (18.78 acres) site started in 2017, with the first operation following the next year. HARTING now relies on a highly integrated logistics system of modern automation solutions and SAP EWM (Extended Warehouse Management) including SAP EWM MFS (Material Flow System). Automated guided vehicle systems are taking over most goods movements. The highly modern plant counts 19 programmable logic controllers - an integrative masterpiece.

The new warehouse capacities are impressive: its highlights are storage systems in form of a 20 m tall high-bay warehouse with 6.900 pallet spaces, a ten-aisle automatic small parts storage with 120.000 bin spaces as well as a downstream two-aisle shuttle small parts storage serving as a sequencing buffer. Thanks to many years of experience in system integration, Körber was able to contribute consultation, software and automation solutions to increase flexibility significantly in critical areas. Optimizations were taken up in the 6,500 square meter picking area in particular to improve the order picking of up to 20,000 customer order items daily being picked and packed according to individual customer requirements. In total, HARTING improved its delivery performance significantly.

"The new EDC went live at just the right time", underlines Achim Meyer, managing director at HARTING Logistics. "The growing challenges of the industry demand maximum efficiency. The expert team at Körber has not only introduced a high-performance software and automation solution but also the necessary process experience for the integration of the entire solution."

"The supply chain is increasingly complex, with more products, from more suppliers, fulfilled through more channels," explains Dirk Hejnal, CEO of Körber Supply Chain. "Technology meant to solve these problems can often add to this complexity. Körber sealed the deal with Harting thanks to our comprehensive range of solutions and service offerings, combined with our holistic consulting and implementation expertise. The result is impressive and reduces complexity considerably, especially in the light of today's volatile markets."

About HARTING

The HARTING Stiftung & Co. KG with headquarters in Espelkamp, Germany, was founded in 1945. The company is a provider of industrial connection technology for the three areas "Power", "Signal", and "Data". Around 5,300 employees generated a revenue of 750 million Euros in business year 2018/19.

About the Körber Business Area Supply Chain

Supply chains are growing more complex by the day. Körber uniquely provides a broad range of proven, end-to-end supply chain solutions fitting any business size, strategy or appetite for growth. Capable of delivering not just software, but automation, voice, robotics, and materials handling - plus the expertise to tie it all together. We are a global partner not just for today, but also as the needs of supply chains continue to evolve. Conquer supply chain complexity - with Körber. The Business Area Supply Chain is part of the global technology group Körber. Find out more on www.koerber-supplychain.com

