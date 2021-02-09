Zhonghuan and Longi raised the prices of their wafers before the Chinese New Year holiday. Longi also secured more glass and polysilicon through two different orders, with OCI Group and Flat Glass, respectively.Just before the Chinese New Year holiday, which starts on Thursday, China's two major wafer makers, Zhonghuan and Longi, raised the prices of their products. Zhonghuan set the price of its M6 wafers at RMB3.35 per piece (US$0.52) and of its G1 products at RMB3.25. For the new G12 wafers, the new price is RMB5.60 per piece. Longi priced its p-type M6 (166x223mm, 175um thickness) monocrystalline ...

