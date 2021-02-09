Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 9, 2021) - Hunter Technology Corp. (TSXV: HOC) (OTCQB: HOILF) (WKN: A2QEYH) (FSE: RWPM) (ISIN: CA4457371090) ("Hunter" or the "Company") is pleased to report that it is on track to launch pilot transactions for selected hydrocarbon producers and buyers in Q2 2021.

The Company is developing the first functional end-to-end blockchain-based modular software platform for hydrocarbons, creating transparency and trust between buyers and sellers through the entire supply chain, from production through sale and delivery. The OilEx platform is designed to relieve both producers and purchasers from the historical analogue transaction burden by providing a digital pathway underpinned by secure document handling and messaging, providing for straight-through back-office settlements and payments.

The OilEx platform is structured into four functional modules: identity, marketplace, transactions, and settlement. Each module will include core features to satisfy customer needs.

Independent producers, corporate consumers, traders and sovereign purchasers will benefit from data rich profiles featuring secure identity management, integrated within a strict Know Your Client (KYC) operating process including production profiles and user ratings, building trust across all transactional touchpoints.

The platform interface will also provide interactive maps defining user-relevant markets for supply and buyside transactions. Embedded in this module will be a Request for Quote function supporting a robust marketplace for buyers to aggregate geographically distributed goods from smaller producers, combining single contracts into cost-effective commercial transactions. Smart matching, powered by an algorithmic engine, will be used to greatly reduce the time and effort historically required to find and serve suitable trade counterparties. A structured transactional workflow will also simplify execution as a controlled process chain, creating a verifiable and irrevocable audit trail inclusive of the origin of the goods. Customers can monitor transactions in real-time via the transaction dashboard and can also instantly run reports to support efficient compliance with recordkeeping and disclosure requirements.

Hunter plans to charge a one percent platform fee on successful transactions and a nominal subscription to access the platform. Forecasts under this economic model project Hunter's potential gross revenue for Q4 2021 at $6,570,000 USD and full operating year in 2022 at $67,260,000 USD. This assumes average daily transaction volumes of 142,415 MBPOD in Q4 2021 and 358,928 through 2022 with an average price of $50 USD per bbl.* Operating costs for the corresponding periods are estimated to be 1,440,000USD and 8,834,000 respectively.

"Our mission is to connect oil producers, buyers and traders in a secure and trusted digital marketplace, unlocking value through transparent pricing and simplifying manual processes and eliminating fraud," said Alex Medana, Hunter's Chief Executive Officer. "With each milestone achieved, our mission is being realized upon."

About Hunter Technology Corp.

Hunter Technology Corp. is a technology provider developing interactive blockchain platforms to enable the facilitation of physical oil transactions throughout the trade lifecycle, with more favorable economics for producers and access to a fair market for all. Through oilex.com Hunter will operate a physical oil marketplace to facilitate the buying and selling of physical oil by independent producers to corporate consumers, traders and sovereign purchasers. Through oilexchange.com, Hunter will offer robust supply chain management tools that track physical oil throughout the supply chain and automate the reporting process via this blockchain enabled platform.

