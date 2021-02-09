DJ PJSC Magnit notifies on the transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons clearly associated with them (PDMR/PCA)

MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT) PJSC Magnit notifies on the transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons clearly associated with them (PDMR/PCA) 09-Feb-2021 / 18:30 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- PJSC Magnit notifies on the transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons clearly associated with them (PDMR/PCA) Krasnodar, Russia (9 February, 2021): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; the Company, the Group), one of Russia's leading retailers, announces the change of stake of ordinary shares in the charter capital of PJSC Magnit owned by Jan Gezinus Dunning, CEO, President, Chairman of the Management Board, member of the Board of Directors of PJSC Magnit, and the change of share by JSC Tander (a subsidiary of the Company). On February 8, 2021 as part of the fulfillment of obligations under the employment contract dated January 18, 2019, JSC Tander made the third (last) payment and transferred the remaining 25% of the fixed number of shares - 41,178 ordinary shares of PJSC Magnit - to Jan Dunning. His share in the charter capital of PJSC Magnit increased to 0.216623%. On February 9, 2021 the Company was notified on the following changes of the share in the charter capital and the stake of ordinary shares owned Jan Gezinus Dunning, CEO and President (Chairman of the Management Board, member of the Board of Directors) of PJSC Magnit. Ordinary Ordinary Date of Share in the charter capital before shares shares change change stake Share in the charter capital after change stake before after change change 0.176217% (including 46,226 GDRs, which 0.216623% (including 46,226 GDRs, which February 8, certify the rights in relation to 0.167145% certify the rights in relation to 0.207551% 2021 ordinary shares of PJSC "Magnit" at a ordinary shares of PJSC "Magnit" at a ratio of 5 GDRs per 1 ordinary share) ratio of 5 GDRs per 1 ordinary share)

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated ?) Name Jan Gezinus Dunning 2 Reason for the notification CEO, President, Chairman of the Management Board, member of the Board of ?) Directors of PJSC "Magnit" Position/status b) Initial notification/ Initial notification Amendment 3 Details of the issuer ?) Name Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" b) LEI 2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 4.1 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial Share ?) instrument, type of instrument Identification ISIN RU000A0JKQU8 code Acquisition of PJSC "Magnit" shares under the Shares Purchase Agreement b) executed with JSC "Tander" pursuant to the terms of the Labor contract No. Nature of the transaction w/o dated January 18, 2019 executed between Dunning Jan Gezinus and Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit". Price (RUB) volume c) 5,024.00 41,178 Price(s) and volume(s) Aggregated information Price (RUB) Aggregated volume d) - Aggregated volume 5,024.00 41,178

e)

Date of the transaction February 8, 2021

execution

f)

Place of the transaction outside a trading venue

Full company name Joint Stock Company Tander and address: 185, Levanevskogo street, Krasnodar, Russia Taxpayer Id 2310031475 Number: Principal State Registration 1022301598549 Number: Object of Ordinary registered uncertified voting shares with a state registration No. 1-01-60525-P of disposal: 04.03.2004, International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) RU000A0JKQU8 Date of disposal: February 8, 2021 Amount of disposed 41,178 shares (0.040406% of the total equity) shares: Basis for Shares Purchase Agreements concluded with Jan Gezinus Dunning for the purposes of fulfilling the disposal: obligations under the employment contract w/No dated January 18, 2019, concluded between Jan Gezinus Dunning and PJSC Magnit. Amount of votes 4,246,498 votes (4.166855% of the total number of votes) before disposal: Amount of votes 4,205,320 votes (4.126449% of the total number of votes) after disposal:

Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of December 31, 2020, Magnit operated 38 distribution centres and 21,564 stores (14,911 convenience, 470 supermarkets and 6,183 drogerie stores) in 3,752 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation.

In accordance with the unaudited IFRS 16 management accounts results for FY 2020, Magnit had revenues of RUB 1,553.8 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 178.2 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB. -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

