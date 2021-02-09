Anzeige
Dienstag, 09.02.2021
WKN: A0MVY2 ISIN: US55953Q2021 Ticker-Symbol: 5M71 
Tradegate
09.02.21
16:28 Uhr
13,100 Euro
+0,300
+2,34 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Russian D. Index
Dow Jones News
09.02.2021 | 17:01
101 Leser
PJSC Magnit notifies on the transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons clearly associated with them (PDMR/PCA)

MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT) 
09-Feb-2021 / 18:30 MSK 
Krasnodar, Russia (9 February, 2021): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; the Company, the Group), one of Russia's leading 
retailers, announces the change of stake of ordinary shares in the charter capital of PJSC Magnit owned by Jan Gezinus 
Dunning, CEO, President, Chairman of the Management Board, member of the Board of Directors of PJSC Magnit, and the 
change of share by JSC Tander (a subsidiary of the Company). 
On February 8, 2021 as part of the fulfillment of obligations under the employment contract dated January 18, 2019, JSC 
Tander made the third (last) payment and transferred the remaining 25% of the fixed number of shares - 41,178 ordinary 
shares of PJSC Magnit - to Jan Dunning. His share in the charter capital of PJSC Magnit increased to 0.216623%. 
On February 9, 2021 the Company was notified on the following changes of the share in the charter capital and the stake 
of ordinary shares owned Jan Gezinus Dunning, CEO and President (Chairman of the Management Board, member of the Board 
of Directors) of PJSC Magnit. 
                                                        Ordinary                                             Ordinary 
Date of       Share in the charter capital before       shares                                               shares 
change        change                                    stake      Share in the charter capital after change stake 
                                                        before                                               after 
                                                        change                                               change 
              0.176217% (including 46,226 GDRs, which              0.216623% (including 46,226 GDRs, which 
February 8,   certify the rights in relation to         0.167145%  certify the rights in relation to         0.207551% 
2021          ordinary shares of PJSC "Magnit" at a                ordinary shares of PJSC "Magnit" at a 
              ratio of 5 GDRs per 1 ordinary share)                ratio of 5 GDRs per 1 ordinary share)

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 

1             Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
?)            Name                          Jan Gezinus Dunning 
2             Reason for the notification 
                                            CEO, President, Chairman of the Management Board, member of the Board of 
?)                                          Directors of PJSC "Magnit" 
              Position/status 
b)            Initial notification/         Initial notification 
              Amendment 
3             Details of the issuer 
?)            Name                          Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" 
b)            LEI                           2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 
 
4.1 
              Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
              transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
              Description of the financial  Share 
?)            instrument, type of 
              instrument Identification     ISIN RU000A0JKQU8 
              code 
                                            Acquisition of PJSC "Magnit" shares under the Shares Purchase Agreement 
b)                                          executed with JSC "Tander" pursuant to the terms of the Labor contract No. 
              Nature of the transaction     w/o dated January 18, 2019 executed between Dunning Jan Gezinus and Public 
                                            Joint Stock Company "Magnit". 
                                            Price (RUB)    volume 
 
c)                                          5,024.00       41,178 
              Price(s) and volume(s) 
              Aggregated information     Price (RUB)   Aggregated volume 
d)          - Aggregated volume       5,024.00      41,178

e)

Date of the transaction February 8, 2021

execution

f)

Place of the transaction outside a trading venue 

Full company name  Joint Stock Company Tander 
and address: 
                   185, Levanevskogo street, Krasnodar, Russia 
Taxpayer Id        2310031475 
Number: 
Principal State 
Registration       1022301598549 
Number: 
Object of          Ordinary registered uncertified voting shares with a state registration No. 1-01-60525-P of 
disposal:          04.03.2004, International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) RU000A0JKQU8 
Date of disposal:  February 8, 2021 
Amount of disposed 41,178 shares (0.040406% of the total equity) 
shares: 
Basis for          Shares Purchase Agreements concluded with Jan Gezinus Dunning for the purposes of fulfilling the 
disposal:          obligations under the employment contract w/No dated January 18, 2019, concluded between Jan Gezinus 
                   Dunning and PJSC Magnit. 
Amount of votes    4,246,498 votes (4.166855% of the total number of votes) 
before disposal: 
Amount of votes    4,205,320 votes (4.126449% of the total number of votes) 
after disposal:

For further information, please contact:

Dmitry Kovalenko

Director for Investor Relations

Email: dmitry_kovalenko@magnit.ru

Office: +7 (861) 210-48-80

Dina Chistyak

Director for Investor Relations

Email: dina_chistyak@magnit.ru

Office: +7 (861) 210-9810 x 15101

Media Inquiries

Email: press@magnit.ru Note to editors:

Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of December 31, 2020, Magnit operated 38 distribution centres and 21,564 stores (14,911 convenience, 470 supermarkets and 6,183 drogerie stores) in 3,752 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation.

In accordance with the unaudited IFRS 16 management accounts results for FY 2020, Magnit had revenues of RUB 1,553.8 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 178.2 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:           US55953Q2021 
Category Code:  MSCU 
TIDM:           MGNT 
LEI Code:       2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:   93286 
EQS News ID:    1167121 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 09, 2021 10:30 ET (15:30 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
