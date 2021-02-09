DJ New Star Investment Trust PLC: Listing Rule 15.6.8

New Star Investment Trust PLC (NSI) New Star Investment Trust PLC: Listing Rule 15.6.8 09-Feb-2021 / 16:06 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NEW STAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC LEI: A00100146726 Listing Rule 15.6.8 In accordance with UKLA Listing Rule 15.6.8, requiring UK listed investment companies to notify a list of all investments in other investment companies that do not have a stated investment policy to invest no more than 15% of their gross assets in other UK-listed investment companies (including investment trusts), New Star Investment Trust plc announces that, as at 31 January 2021, it had no investments in such other investment companies.

