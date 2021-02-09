Anzeige
Dienstag, 09.02.2021
Starker Auftakt! Ab heute wird es richtig ernst: Achtung auf Mittwoch…
Dow Jones News
09.02.2021 | 17:37
New Star Investment Trust PLC: Listing Rule 15.6.8

New Star Investment Trust PLC: Listing Rule 15.6.8 
09-Feb-2021 / 16:06 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
NEW STAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC 
 
LEI: A00100146726 
 
Listing Rule 15.6.8 
In accordance with UKLA Listing Rule 15.6.8, requiring UK listed investment companies to notify a list of all 
investments in other investment companies that do not have a stated investment policy to invest no more than 15% of 
their gross assets in other UK-listed investment companies (including investment trusts), New Star Investment Trust plc 
announces that, as at 31 January 2021, it had no investments in such other investment companies.

Maitland Administration Services Limited

Corporate Secretary

9 February 2021 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:           GB0002631041 
Category Code:  MSCM 
TIDM:           NSI 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:   93301 
EQS News ID:    1167164 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 09, 2021 11:06 ET (16:06 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
