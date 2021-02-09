Gubagoo's Virtual Retailing Wins DrivingSales Top Award

Virtual Retailing Ranks First in Dealer Satisfaction in the Digital Retailing Category

BOCA RATON, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 9, 2021 / Gubagoo - the leading provider of digital retailing and messaging solutions for automotive dealerships - received the DrivingSales Dealer Satisfaction Award today for Virtual Retailing, Gubagoo's digital retailing offering.

Presented at a special event today in conjunction with the 2021 National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) Convention & Expo, the award for Gubagoo's Virtual Retailing is determined by the thousands of auto dealers who are part of the DrivingSales.com community. Virtual Retailing was the top-rated product in the Digital Retailing category.

Built on a conversational commerce platform, Gubagoo's Virtual Retailing has been a market leader since its introduction in 2019.

The platform allows customers to purchase a vehicle online, and arrange delivery to their door. Virtual Retailing provides a true, end-to-end car-buying experience, and features live assistance throughout the process.

The solution is the most robust platform available on the market today, and includes real-time, data-driven trade-in values, VIN-specific F&I products personalized to the driver, an automotive loan marketplace with hundreds of lenders, online contracting and esignature.

"We've had enthusiastic response from dealers switching to Gubagoo for digital retailing," said Brad Title, CEO of Gubagoo. "With an integrated, seamless transition between online and in-store, any dealer, anywhere in the country, can now offer the ultimate frictionless car-buying experience for their customers."

"We congratulate Gubagoo, on receiving this award, an accolade we consider to be one of our industry's most important because it comes directly from dealers," said DrivingSales CEO and Founder Jared Hamilton. "We're thrilled Gubagoo's Virtual Retailing has been recognized as one of the best by the people to whom their services count the most: the dealer community."

The DrivingSales Dealer Satisfaction Awards measure dealer satisfaction with vendor products and services, and are based on cumulative ratings tallied and verified over the calendar year at https://www.drivingsales.com/vendor-ratings. DrivingSales Vendor Ratings are the industry's only neutral, comprehensive vendor rating forum featuring real-time peer reviews and honest competitor comparisons, and provides dealerships with important information from actual customers who have hands-on experience using vendor products / solutions in their stores. DrivingSales has a dedicated team that goes through each review and confirms that it was left by an actual dealership employee.

Ratings and feedback on Gubagoo's Virtual Retailing came in from dealerships of all sizes. Casey Goodnight, eCommerce Director at Passport Automotive, shared that since "switching to Gubagoo Virtual Retailing from another popular tool, we saw a big spike in conversions. I was excited to see us nearly doubling our incoming opportunities from about 1.5% to 2.5% of our traffic online. Our customers have spoken, they prefer Virtual Retailing. The engagement tools that we're using with our customers are second to none."

Brian Cloud, Director of Business Development at Toyota of Scranton shared that "we have found that directing our customers into Virtual Retailing has led to higher engagement and happier customers."

And Emily Brock, Internet Sales Manager at Eastern Shore Toyota, shared that "we have been absolutely delighted with our switch to Gubagoo as our digital retailing platform. Since activating Gubagoo's Virtual Retailing, our sales opportunities have increased by 5.35x, and more than 100 vehicles were sold within the first 30 days."

"We want to thank the dealer community and staff at DrivingSales for this vote of confidence with the Dealer Satisfaction Award," Brad Title, CEO of Gubagoo, concluded. "With white glove support and a strong focus on innovation, we hope to continue to wow automotive dealerships and help their online sales soar."

About Gubagoo

Gubagoo is the leading provider of conversational commerce and retail solutions for both automotive dealerships and OEMs. Used by more than 7,000 dealerships worldwide, and over 90% of the top 150 dealer groups in America, Gubagoo's messaging platform instantly connects consumers to dealerships through live chat, text, video, Facebook Messenger, and other digital messaging channels, converting high quality leads, appointments, and sales for dealerships.

Gubagoo's Virtual Retailing platform provides an end-to-end buying experience on dealership websites. Customers are able to buy a car online with real-time support from dealership personnel, and have the vehicle delivered at the dealership or their door. For more information, visit gubagoo.com.

About DrivingSales

DrivingSales is a professional network serving the auto industry with dealer-driven news and information, online training, and performance data, all to enable dealers to make critical business decisions at their dealerships. DrivingSales' mission is to connect progressive dealership professionals to the people and information they need to maximize their success.

Founded by a third-generation car dealer, and opened up to the industry in 2008, today DrivingSales has registered users in over 50% of new car dealerships in the US and is active in several other countries around the globe. To learn more about the DrivingSales community, training or performance analytics visit DrivingSales.com, hcm.drivingsales.com and DrivingSalesData.com.

