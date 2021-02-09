Regulatory News:

Gecina (Paris:GFC) has finished setting up three new responsible credit lines, with financial conditions indexed against CSR performance, for a combined total of 350 million euros. The three CSR criteria used to determine the interest rate for these facilities are checked each year and focused on reducing greenhouse gas emissions for Gecina's assets, reducing energy consumption for the Group's operational offices and improving the certification rate for in-use office spaces.

These new lines, set up with an average maturity of 6.6 years, have enabled Gecina to secure the early refinancing of all the residual bank maturities due within the next two years.

In addition, the Group signed three amendments in December and January to transform existing bank lines into responsible lines, for a total of 450 million euros.

Gecina's volume of responsible credit agreements is now up to 2.0 billion euros, representing 44% of the Group's total bank borrowings.

In 2020, for the third consecutive year, Gecina achieved an overall score of 92/100 in the GRESB (Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark) rankings, was awarded the maximum A rating in the CDP climate change rankings, and received HQE In-Use certification for 17 new assets.

About Gecina

As a specialist for centrality and uses, Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe's leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 20 billion euros at end-June 2020.

Gecina has firmly established its focus on innovation and its human approach at the heart of its strategy to create value and deliver on its purpose: "Empowering shared human experiences at the heart of our sustainable spaces". For our 100,000 clients, this ambition is supported by our client-centric brand YouFirst. It is also positioned at the heart of UtilesEnsemble, our program setting out our solidarity-based commitments to the environment, to people and to the quality of life in cities.

Gecina is a French real estate investment trust (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris, and is part of the SBF 120, CAC Next 20, CAC Large 60 and Euronext 100 indices. Gecina is also recognized as one of the top-performing companies in its industry by leading sustainability benchmarks and rankings (GRESB, Sustainalytics, MSCI, ISS ESG and CDP).

