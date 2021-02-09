The "Global Automotive Rain Sensor Market Operation Method (Automatic Operation, Manual Operation), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicles, Heavy Commercial Vehicles), By Sales Channel, By Region, Forecast Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Automotive Rain Sensor Market is anticipated to witness significant growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for comfort features and driver' safety in automobiles. Further, increasing adoption of advanced electrical systems in order to increase the efficiency of automobiles is propelling the growth of the Global Automotive Rain Sensor Market until 2026.

Additionally, increasing technological advancement in the automobile sector with manufacturers focusing on research and development activities is expected to drive the market growth by 2026. Automotive rain sensor automatically switches on wipers of an automobile by sensing water splash on windshield during rainfall. Thus, it ensures driver's safety and comfort as the driver does not require to adjust or switch on the wipers while driving a vehicle.

The Global Automotive Rain Sensor Market is segmented based on operation method, vehicle type, sales channel and region. Based on operation type, the market is categorized into automatic operation and manual operation. The automatic operation is undergoing fastest growth and is expected to dominate the market by 2026 as it ensures more safety to the driver. The manufacturers are continuously replacing manual rain sensors with automatic one, which is also contributing to the increasing share of the market.

Based on vehicle type, the Global Automotive Rain Sensor Market is categorized into passenger car, light commercial vehicles and heavy commercial vehicles. The passenger car segment holds dominance and the trend is likely to continue during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand and manufacturing of passenger vehicles around the globe. However, the light commercial vehicle is also undergoing significant growth owing to the increasing safety concern of the driver.

Some of the major key players operating in the Global Automotive Rain Sensor are Hella KGaA Hueck Co., Denso Corporation, Pacific Industrial Co. Ltd, Robert Bosch GmbH, Valeo S.A., TRW Automotive, Mitsubishi Motors Corporation, Vishay Intertechnology, Hamamatsu Photonics K.K. and The Kostal Group, among others.

Leading companies are undergoing growth strategies like merger and acquisition to increase their global reach. They are also investing in research and development activities to introduce more advanced technologies in the automobile sector.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Period: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2026

Key Topics Covered:

1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Automotive Rain Sensor Market

4. Executive Summary

5. Voice of Customer

6. Global Automotive Rain Sensor Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size Forecast

6.1.1. By Value Volume

6.2. Market Share Forecast

6.2.1. By Operation Method (Automatic Operation, Manual Operation)

6.2.2. By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicles, Heavy Commercial Vehicles)

6.2.3. By Sales Channel (Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), Aftermarket)

6.2.4. By Region (Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, South America, MEA)

6.2.5. By Company (2020)

6.3. Market Attractiveness Index

7. Asia-Pacific Motorcycle Battery Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size Forecast

7.1.1. By Value Volume

7.2. Market Share Forecast

7.2.1. By Operation Method

7.2.2. By Vehicle Type

7.2.3. By Sales Channel

7.2.4. By Country

7.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis

8. Europe Automotive Rain Sensor Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size Forecast

8.1.1. By Value Volume

8.2. Market Share Forecast

8.2.1. By Operation Method

8.2.2. By Vehicle Type

8.2.3. By Sales Channel

8.2.4. By Country

8.3. Europe: Country Analysis

9. North America Automotive Rain Sensor Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size Forecast

9.1.1. By Value Volume

9.2. Market Share Forecast

9.2.1. By Operation Method

9.2.2. By Vehicle Type

9.2.3. By Sales Channel

9.2.4. By Country

9.3. North America: Country Analysis

10. South America Automotive Rain Sensor Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size Forecast

10.1.1. By Value Volume

10.2. Market Share Forecast

10.2.1. By Operation Method

10.2.2. By Vehicle Type

10.2.3. By Sales Channel

10.2.4. By Country

10.3. South America: Country Analysis

11. Middle East and Africa Automotive Rain Sensor Market Outlook

11.1. Market Size Forecast

11.1.1. By Value Volume

11.2. Market Share Forecast

11.2.1. By Operation Method

11.2.2. By Vehicle Type

11.2.3. By Sales Channel

11.2.4. By Country

11.3. MEA: Country Analysis

12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges

13. Market Trends Developments

14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Players Profiled (Leading Companies)

14.1.1. Hella KGaA Hueck Co.

14.1.2. Denso Corporation

14.1.3. Pacific Industrial Co. Ltd

14.1.4. Robert Bosch GmbH

14.1.5. Valeo S.A.

14.1.6. TRW Automotive

14.1.7. Mitsubishi Motors Corporation

14.1.8. Vishay Intertechnology

14.1.9. Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.

14.1.10. The Kostal Group

15. Strategic Recommendations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3xbtyw

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210209005970/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900