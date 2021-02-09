The "Global Automotive Rain Sensor Market Operation Method (Automatic Operation, Manual Operation), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicles, Heavy Commercial Vehicles), By Sales Channel, By Region, Forecast Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Automotive Rain Sensor Market is anticipated to witness significant growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for comfort features and driver' safety in automobiles. Further, increasing adoption of advanced electrical systems in order to increase the efficiency of automobiles is propelling the growth of the Global Automotive Rain Sensor Market until 2026.
Additionally, increasing technological advancement in the automobile sector with manufacturers focusing on research and development activities is expected to drive the market growth by 2026. Automotive rain sensor automatically switches on wipers of an automobile by sensing water splash on windshield during rainfall. Thus, it ensures driver's safety and comfort as the driver does not require to adjust or switch on the wipers while driving a vehicle.
The Global Automotive Rain Sensor Market is segmented based on operation method, vehicle type, sales channel and region. Based on operation type, the market is categorized into automatic operation and manual operation. The automatic operation is undergoing fastest growth and is expected to dominate the market by 2026 as it ensures more safety to the driver. The manufacturers are continuously replacing manual rain sensors with automatic one, which is also contributing to the increasing share of the market.
Based on vehicle type, the Global Automotive Rain Sensor Market is categorized into passenger car, light commercial vehicles and heavy commercial vehicles. The passenger car segment holds dominance and the trend is likely to continue during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand and manufacturing of passenger vehicles around the globe. However, the light commercial vehicle is also undergoing significant growth owing to the increasing safety concern of the driver.
Some of the major key players operating in the Global Automotive Rain Sensor are Hella KGaA Hueck Co., Denso Corporation, Pacific Industrial Co. Ltd, Robert Bosch GmbH, Valeo S.A., TRW Automotive, Mitsubishi Motors Corporation, Vishay Intertechnology, Hamamatsu Photonics K.K. and The Kostal Group, among others.
Leading companies are undergoing growth strategies like merger and acquisition to increase their global reach. They are also investing in research and development activities to introduce more advanced technologies in the automobile sector.
Years considered for this report:
- Historical Period: 2016-2019
- Base Year: 2020
- Estimated Year: 2021
- Forecast Period: 2022-2026
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Automotive Rain Sensor Market
4. Executive Summary
5. Voice of Customer
6. Global Automotive Rain Sensor Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size Forecast
6.1.1. By Value Volume
6.2. Market Share Forecast
6.2.1. By Operation Method (Automatic Operation, Manual Operation)
6.2.2. By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicles, Heavy Commercial Vehicles)
6.2.3. By Sales Channel (Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), Aftermarket)
6.2.4. By Region (Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, South America, MEA)
6.2.5. By Company (2020)
6.3. Market Attractiveness Index
7. Asia-Pacific Motorcycle Battery Market Outlook
7.1. Market Size Forecast
7.1.1. By Value Volume
7.2. Market Share Forecast
7.2.1. By Operation Method
7.2.2. By Vehicle Type
7.2.3. By Sales Channel
7.2.4. By Country
7.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis
8. Europe Automotive Rain Sensor Market Outlook
8.1. Market Size Forecast
8.1.1. By Value Volume
8.2. Market Share Forecast
8.2.1. By Operation Method
8.2.2. By Vehicle Type
8.2.3. By Sales Channel
8.2.4. By Country
8.3. Europe: Country Analysis
9. North America Automotive Rain Sensor Market Outlook
9.1. Market Size Forecast
9.1.1. By Value Volume
9.2. Market Share Forecast
9.2.1. By Operation Method
9.2.2. By Vehicle Type
9.2.3. By Sales Channel
9.2.4. By Country
9.3. North America: Country Analysis
10. South America Automotive Rain Sensor Market Outlook
10.1. Market Size Forecast
10.1.1. By Value Volume
10.2. Market Share Forecast
10.2.1. By Operation Method
10.2.2. By Vehicle Type
10.2.3. By Sales Channel
10.2.4. By Country
10.3. South America: Country Analysis
11. Middle East and Africa Automotive Rain Sensor Market Outlook
11.1. Market Size Forecast
11.1.1. By Value Volume
11.2. Market Share Forecast
11.2.1. By Operation Method
11.2.2. By Vehicle Type
11.2.3. By Sales Channel
11.2.4. By Country
11.3. MEA: Country Analysis
12. Market Dynamics
12.1. Drivers
12.2. Challenges
13. Market Trends Developments
14. Competitive Landscape
14.1. Players Profiled (Leading Companies)
14.1.1. Hella KGaA Hueck Co.
14.1.2. Denso Corporation
14.1.3. Pacific Industrial Co. Ltd
14.1.4. Robert Bosch GmbH
14.1.5. Valeo S.A.
14.1.6. TRW Automotive
14.1.7. Mitsubishi Motors Corporation
14.1.8. Vishay Intertechnology
14.1.9. Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.
14.1.10. The Kostal Group
15. Strategic Recommendations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3xbtyw
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210209005970/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900