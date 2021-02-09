MADVERTISE: Madvertise - Appointment of Andrew Vile for US rollout of the Madvertise and SYNC offer

Press Release

Paris, 9 February 2021 - 6 pm

Appointment of Andrew Vile for US rollout

of the Madvertise and SYNC offer

Madvertise (Euronext Growth - FR0010812230 - ALMNG), the French AdTech company dedicated to mobile advertising, continues to develop its international sales, and its partnership with SYNC will allow it to move into new territory. Andrew Vile, who joined its partner's US team as Sales Manager, will be responsible for marketing SYNC and Madvertise's joint offer to media agencies in the US.

The SYNC offer, already available for one year in the US via its platform for recognizing TV commercials that is compatible with all distribution networks, has, after successful testing results, won over major players in the US. This offer, which has performed remarkably well with a 300 to 500% increase in click-through rates, will be reinforced and benefit from all of Madvertise's areas of expertise with respect to targeted mobile advertising.

Thanks to over eight years' experience in marketing and advertising at companies such as Yelp.com, NetElixir, Inc., and Brightedge, Andrew Vile will be able to apply his expertise in strategic sales, his knowledge of media agencies and his motivation to implement solutions and develop client relations and prospects in the US.

"Madvertise is pleased to be taking its first steps on American soil alongside SYNC. Andrew's experience means we couldn't ask for a better person to promote the relevance of our platform. As it is respectful of users and amazingly efficient, we are confident that many players will join the shift toward virtuous targeted advertising," said François Roloff, CEO of Madvertise.

"SYNC will be able to develop its presence in the US and allow both companies to benefit, as they already do in France, from the significant synergies they bring to each other. Other countries are in the works and should ensure a significant increase in revenue," added Damien Bachelot, CEO of SYNC.

About Madvertise

Madvertise is a European pioneer of AdTech founded in 2011 in the heart of Europe. Positioned as Europe's largest independent mobile advertising network in the premium segment in France, Germany and Italy, Madvertise has developed proprietary technology to maximize advertiser visibility and publisher revenues. By developing its technologies in-house Madvertise offers a range of advertising solutions combining mobile display, Digital Out of Home and Social Media to provide advertisers with the best possible results. With an audience of 55 million unique visitors per month and more than 250 premium publishers to its credit, Madvertise is the best choice to ensure that advertisers in Europe are seen, heard and desired. With its goal to become CO2 neutral by the end of 2022, Madvertise is an environmentally friendly European AdTech player and equipped with an unrivalled SaaS solution Made in Europe.

Madvertise is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (FR0010812230 - ALMNG).

More information on www.madvertise.com

About SYNC

SYNC is a French deep tech which offers advertising formats for new, innovative mobile uses, synchronized with television and radio. Advertising is enriched by an open solution of dynamic and synchronized pre-loading thanks to a technology patented by SYNC.

Three complementary offers have been developed to meet all needs:

• SYNC DISPLAY shows rich ad formats on mobile devices synchronized with the TV. This is new advertising inventory for advertisers and agencies, with additional revenue for app providers.

• SYNC ACTIVATE helps optimize keyword campaigns through real-time TV synchronization, not only with Google, but also with Facebook and other digital platforms.

• SYNC ENGAGE provides media groups with the most widely used white label interactive accompanying multi-screen solution. The clients won include the world's largest media companies such as Disney, Endemol, NBC, NFL, Yahoo and Sony.

www.sync.tv

https://twitter.com/synctv

https://fr.linkedin.com/company/sync-sas

