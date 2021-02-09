DJ ENERGISME: Strong business growth in 2020. Revenue up 33%. MRR(1) up 72.7%.

ENERGISME ENERGISME: Strong business growth in 2020. Revenue up 33%. MRR(1) up 72.7%. 09-Feb-2021 / 17:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Strong business growth in 2020 Revenue up 33% MRR(1) up 72.7% Energisme (FR0013399359/Ticker: ALNRG), an energy efficiency SaaS publisher, presents its figures for 2020. On a full-year basis, Energisme recorded revenue of EUR2m, a 33% increase, with annual MRR(1) of EUR330k, also rising sharply (up 72.7%). Over the months, Energisme has therefore continued to build a recurring revenue base thanks to the strength of its SaaS model. During the first half of 2020, the public health crisis had a considerable negative impact on the company's sales transformation and some digitisation projects were delayed. This situation was drawn out over the second half of the year, with the introduction of fresh public health restrictions against a backdrop of uncertainty. In view of the unprecedented circumstances, several contracts in the advanced discussion or final phase, expected for year-end, were postponed. Given this environment, annual growth was good, even though it fell short of the target of annual MRR of around EUR400k announced at the time of the company's interim earnings release. Significant sales progress that will support growth in 2021 Significant progress has been made in the sales field, which will start to have an impact in 2021. More than 46 new clients were signed up in 2020, bringing the total portfolio to more than 159 companies. These sales efforts will shift up another gear in 2021. The recent arrival of Stéphane Bollon as Deputy Chief Executive Officer in charge of strategy and business development, and the expanding of the in-house sales teams (more than 34 employees versus 23 at the end of 2019), will serve as additional drivers of client recruitment. The more than 200 salespeople currently trained by sales partners (digital services companies, IoT operators, design and engineering firms, integrators and VARs) will also support business momentum in this new financial year. This indirect network was further enhanced by two major additions in the second half of 2020, namely Econocom and SPIE Facilities. The year 2021 began, moreover, with the recruitment of two new key partners, Babcock Wanson and AFNOR Energies Ingénierie, which again will boost the company's business development potential in the coming months. Given these factors, Energisme is approaching 2021 with renewed confidence and a clear outlook over future growth. The next few months should also see the positive impact of the signing of contracts initially expected in the second half of 2020. Finally, the Group's activity will continue to benefit from its market's structurally buoyant trends. Energy data collection, processing and leveraging have become priority issues for companies. With its currently unrivalled hyper-scalable platform, Energisme is able to meet the main energy challenges while offering measurable financial, operational and environmental gains. This strong position and the company's ability to cater for a wide range of markets are decisive advantages when it comes to building a development model that is firmly focused on the long term. 1. Monthly Recurring Revenue About ENERGISME Founded in 2004 and taken over in 2015 by energy sector specialists, ENERGISME has developed a SaaS technology platform to accelerate companies' and buildings' energy performance (energy service providers, energy suppliers and distributors, manufacturers and property managers) by using intelligent data to achieve financial, operational and environmental gains that are substantial and, above all, measurable. Bolstered by its platform's technological and operational attributes, ENERGISME already has 114 large account clients. A white-label solution is also being marketed to top industry players. ENERGISME (ISIN code: FR0013399359/Ticker: ALNRG) has been listed on the Euronext Growth market since July 2020. ENERGISME is eligible for SME personal equity plans and qualifies as a BPI Innovative Company. For more information see: https://energisme.com/investisseurs/ Contacts ENERGISME Press Relations Investor Relations Thierry Chambon Jennifer Jullia Nicolas Lin investisseurs@energisme.com jjullia@actifin.fr nlin@actifin.fr Tel. +33 (1) 81 89 33 90 Tel. +33 (1) 56 88 11 19 Tel. +33 (1) 56 88 11 11 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file File: Energisme - CA 2020 EN

1167168 09-Feb-2021 CET/CEST

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 09, 2021 11:41 ET (16:41 GMT)