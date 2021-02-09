Anzeige
Dienstag, 09.02.2021
Starker Auftakt! Ab heute wird es richtig ernst: Achtung auf Mittwoch…
WKN: A2P86Q ISIN: FR0013399359 
Frankfurt
09.02.21
16:17 Uhr
5,410 Euro
-0,040
-0,73 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ENERGISME SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ENERGISME SA 5-Tage-Chart
09.02.2021
ENERGISME: Strong business growth in 2020. Revenue up 33%. MRR(1) up 72.7%.

DJ ENERGISME: Strong business growth in 2020. Revenue up 33%. MRR(1) up 72.7%. 

ENERGISME 
ENERGISME: Strong business growth in 2020. Revenue up 33%. MRR(1) up 72.7%. 
09-Feb-2021 / 17:40 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Strong business growth in 2020 
Revenue up 33% 
MRR(1) up 72.7% 
 
Energisme (FR0013399359/Ticker: ALNRG), an energy efficiency SaaS publisher, presents its figures for 2020. On a 
full-year basis, Energisme recorded revenue of EUR2m, a 33% increase, with annual MRR(1) of EUR330k, also rising sharply 
(up 72.7%). Over the months, Energisme has therefore continued to build a recurring revenue base thanks to the strength 
of its SaaS model. 
 
During the first half of 2020, the public health crisis had a considerable negative impact on the company's sales 
transformation and some digitisation projects were delayed. This situation was drawn out over the second half of the 
year, with the introduction of fresh public health restrictions against a backdrop of uncertainty. In view of the 
unprecedented circumstances, several contracts in the advanced discussion or final phase, expected for year-end, were 
postponed. Given this environment, annual growth was good, even though it fell short of the target of annual MRR of 
around EUR400k announced at the time of the company's interim earnings release. 
Significant sales progress that will support growth in 2021 
Significant progress has been made in the sales field, which will start to have an impact in 2021. More than 46 new 
clients were signed up in 2020, bringing the total portfolio to more than 159 companies. 
These sales efforts will shift up another gear in 2021. The recent arrival of Stéphane Bollon as Deputy Chief Executive 
Officer in charge of strategy and business development, and the expanding of the in-house sales teams (more than 34 
employees versus 23 at the end of 2019), will serve as additional drivers of client recruitment. 
The more than 200 salespeople currently trained by sales partners (digital services companies, IoT operators, design 
and engineering firms, integrators and VARs) will also support business momentum in this new financial year. This 
indirect network was further enhanced by two major additions in the second half of 2020, namely Econocom and SPIE 
Facilities. The year 2021 began, moreover, with the recruitment of two new key partners, Babcock Wanson and AFNOR 
Energies Ingénierie, which again will boost the company's business development potential in the coming months. 
Given these factors, Energisme is approaching 2021 with renewed confidence and a clear outlook over future growth. The 
next few months should also see the positive impact of the signing of contracts initially expected in the second half 
of 2020. 
Finally, the Group's activity will continue to benefit from its market's structurally buoyant trends. Energy data 
collection, processing and leveraging have become priority issues for companies. 
With its currently unrivalled hyper-scalable platform, Energisme is able to meet the main energy challenges while 
offering measurable financial, operational and environmental gains. This strong position and the company's ability to 
cater for a wide range of markets are decisive advantages when it comes to building a development model that is firmly 
focused on the long term. 
 1. Monthly Recurring Revenue 
About ENERGISME 
Founded in 2004 and taken over in 2015 by energy sector specialists, ENERGISME has developed a SaaS technology platform 
to accelerate companies' and buildings' energy performance (energy service providers, energy suppliers and 
distributors, manufacturers and property managers) by using intelligent data to achieve financial, operational and 
environmental gains that are substantial and, above all, measurable. Bolstered by its platform's technological and 
operational attributes, ENERGISME already has 114 large account clients. A white-label solution is also being marketed 
to top industry players. ENERGISME (ISIN code: FR0013399359/Ticker: ALNRG) has been listed on the Euronext Growth 
market since July 2020. 
ENERGISME is eligible for SME personal equity plans and qualifies as a BPI Innovative Company. 
 
For more information see: https://energisme.com/investisseurs/ 
 
Contacts 
ENERGISME                   Press Relations          Investor Relations 
Thierry Chambon             Jennifer Jullia          Nicolas Lin 
investisseurs@energisme.com jjullia@actifin.fr       nlin@actifin.fr 
Tel. +33 (1) 81 89 33 90    Tel. +33 (1) 56 88 11 19 Tel. +33 (1) 56 88 11 11 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file File: Energisme - CA 2020 EN

1167168 09-Feb-2021 CET/CEST

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 09, 2021 11:41 ET (16:41 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
