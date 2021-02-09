Gubagoo's ChatSmart Wins DrivingSales Top Award

Gubagoo's Chat and Messaging Platform Top-Rated in Dealer Satisfaction

BOCA RATON, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 9, 2021 / Gubagoo - the leading provider of digital retailing and messaging solutions for automotive dealerships - received the DrivingSales Dealer Satisfaction Award today for ChatSmart, Gubagoo's website chat and omnichannel messaging platform.

Presented at a special event today in conjunction with the 2021 National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) Convention & Expo, the award is determined by the thousands of auto dealers who are part of the DrivingSales.com community. ChatSmart was the top-rated product amongst managed chat providers.

Gubagoo first launched its best-in-class managed chat technology in 2012. The solution now boasts more than 100 out-of-the-box integrations to leading technology applications including Facebook Marketplace and Messenger, Google My Business, WhatsApp, and many of the automotive marketplaces.

More than 7,000 dealerships, including 90% of the top 150 automotive dealer groups in America, use Gubagoo's chat, texting, behavioral marketing, and digital retailing tools to build trust with customers, generate higher quality opportunities, and sell more cars.

"We're honored to be top-rated by the dealer community, and grateful for the enthusiastic reviews from dealers worldwide," said Brad Title, CEO of Gubagoo. "We put a strong emphasis on chat quality, as well as continuous innovation, to ensure ChatSmart is the most powerful tool available to dealers today."

"We congratulate Gubagoo on receiving this award, an accolade we consider to be one of our industry's most important because it comes directly from dealers," said DrivingSales CEO and Founder Jared Hamilton. "We're thrilled Gubagoo's ChatSmart has been recognized as one of the best by the people to whom their services count the most: the dealer community."

The DrivingSales Dealer Satisfaction Awards measure dealer satisfaction with vendor products and services, and are based on cumulative ratings tallied and verified over the calendar year at https://www.drivingsales.com/vendor-ratings. DrivingSales Vendor Ratings are the industry's only neutral, comprehensive vendor rating forum featuring real-time peer reviews and honest competitor comparisons, and provides dealerships with important information from actual customers who have hands-on experience using vendor products / solutions in their stores. DrivingSales has a dedicated team that goes through each review and confirms that it was left by an actual dealership employee.

Gubagoo's messaging tools have received accolades from industry and dealers alike. AutoSuccess Magazine's independent research on chat quality rated Gubagoo's managed chat services top amongst the five industry leaders, by a wide margin, attesting to the skill and care offered by Gubagoo's chat specialists.

DrivingSales ratings and feedback on Gubagoo's ChatSmart came in from dealerships of all sizes.

"We have used Gubagoo with the Gettel Automotive Group for at least 4 years now, and won't consider any other chat platform," said David Kelly, Chief Marketing Officer for the group. "Having ChatSmart on our website has truly turned our website into a virtual showroom. If customers have questions, they are able to get answers in real time."

Ryan Montville at Checkered Flag Group shared that, "after trying other providers, I can say without a doubt that Gubagoo's ChatSmart is by far the best chat solution on the market."

And Chase Sabers at Vern Eide Motorcars said, "adding Gubagoo's managed chat service was the best website investment we've made. Aside from ChatSmart being a great investment for your dealership, the support is beyond amazing. You will be delighted with the level of expertise and support that Gubagoo offers."

"We want to thank the dealer community and staff at DrivingSales for this vote of confidence with the Dealer Satisfaction Award," Brad Title, CEO of Gubagoo, concluded. "With white glove support and a strong focus on innovation, we hope to continue to wow automotive dealerships and help their online sales soar."

About Gubagoo

Gubagoo is the leading provider of conversational commerce and retail solutions for both automotive dealerships and OEMs. Used by more than 7,000 dealerships worldwide, and over 90% of the top 150 dealer groups in America, Gubagoo's messaging platform instantly connects consumers to dealerships through live chat, text, video, Facebook Messenger, and other digital messaging channels, converting high quality leads, appointments, and sales for dealerships. For more information, visit gubagoo.com.



About DrivingSales

DrivingSales is a professional network serving the auto industry with dealer-driven news and information, online training, and performance data, all to enable dealers to make critical business decisions at their dealerships. DrivingSales' mission is to connect progressive dealership professionals to the people and information they need to maximize their success.

Founded by a third-generation car dealer, and opened up to the industry in 2008, today DrivingSales has registered users in over 50% of new car dealerships in the US and is active in several other countries around the globe. To learn more about the DrivingSales community, training or performance analytics visit DrivingSales.com, hcm.drivingsales.com and DrivingSalesData.com.

For more information:

Drew Delaware

Head of Marketing

Gubagoo Inc.

855-359-2573

media@gubagoo.com

SOURCE: Gubagoo Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/628735/Gubagoos-ChatSmart-Wins-DrivingSales-Top-Award