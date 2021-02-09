Empower Clinics Inc.: Empower Partners with Rexall(R) To Launch Integrated Healthcare Centres

Partnership Accelerates Empower's Strategy To Execute National Healthcare Centre Expansion By Bringing Accessible and Progressive Primary Care and Para-Medical Care to Millions of Canadians

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 9, 2021 / EMPOWER CLINICS INC. (CSE:CBDT)(Frankfurt:8EC)(OTCQB:EPWCF) ("Empower" or the "Company") an integrated healthcare company serving patients through medical centres, telemedicine platforms, operating a high complexity medical diagnostics laboratory processing thousands of COVID-19 specimens, is pleased to announce effective February 8, 2021 a partnership with Rexall Pharmacy Group to launch the first of multiple integrated healthcare centres within Rexall pharmacies commencing in Ontario, Canada.

"In our first press release of 2021 announcing the closing of our Canadian Clinics acquisition, I stated Empower had a winning business model with immediate expansion plans throughout Greater Toronto, followed by Ontario and then nationwide with at least 30 clinics in rapid succession. Empower is proud to begin delivering on that promise." said Steven McAuley, Chairman & CEO. "To say this is the Company's biggest announcement in its history would not be an over statement. This partnership with Rexall accelerates our nationwide healthcare expansion strategy, I look forward to bringing Six Sigma philosophies and continuous process improvements to our operations to ensure customers and our patients have access to our primary care and para-medical services for years to come. Today marks a major win for Canadian healthcare and the shareholders of Empower Clinics."

PARTNERSHIP IDENTIFIES INITIAL LOCATIONS IN ONTARIO

Rexall and Empower have identified numerous initial locations throughout Ontario, spanning from Ottawa to London and around the GTA. The size of the locations can range from 1,500 to 4,000 square feet. As each new location is agreed upon, key terms are outlined in a letter of intent and in the lease or sub-lease agreements with the first anticipated agreements February 2021.

HEALTH CARE SERVICES TO BE DELIVERED

Empower will be opening primary care, plus para-medical healthcare services in each of the locations, with a target of four (4) to six (6) Medical Doctors (MD) and four (4) to six (6) paramedical practitioners per location.

Primary care services include:

Family physicians

Walk-in physicians

Tele-medicine and virtual care

Paramedical services include:

Chiropractic

Physiotherapy

Registered Massage Therapy

Chiropody

Acupuncturists

Osteopaths

Nutritionists

ADDITIONAL HEALTH CARE SERVICES EXPECTED TO BE ADDED

Given the anticipated expansion and penetration of Empower Clinics into the Canadian market, the Company intends to continue adding valuable specialized medical services to strengthen the quality of healthcare at each location that can include:

Dermatology

Cardiology

Empower is currently in advanced discussions with potential partners in each of these specialty areas and believes they hold the potential to add significant value to the operations of each healthcare centre.

This press release is available on the Empower Clinics Verified Forum on AGORACOM for shareholder discussion, questions and engagement with management https://agoracom.com/ir/EmpowerClinics

ABOUT EMPOWER:

Empower is an integrated healthcare company that provides body and mind wellness for patients through its healthcare centres, with digital and telemedicine care, and world-class medical diagnostics laboratories offering extensive COVID-19 testing. Supported by an experienced leadership team, Empower is aggressively growing its clinical and digital presence across North America. Our Health & Wellness and Diagnostics & Technology business units are positioned to positively impact the integrated health of our patients, while simultaneously providing long term value for our shareholders.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS:

Steven McAuley

Chief Executive Officer

