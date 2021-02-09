mce Systems Ltd. The leader in end-to-end Omni-channel device lifecycle and customer journey management for the electronics and mobile device industry, announced the appointment of Jason Saunt as Global Marketing Director based in the UK.

Jason brings with him over 20+ years of marketing experience, with a demonstrated track record of marketing leadership in the Telecoms sector.

The appointment represents a further milestone in mce's 2021 growth strategy and underscores its increased focus on development and delivery of innovative solutions, globally.

Jason commented: "I'm delighted to join mce Systems and look forward to building a strong foundation from which to drive awareness and preference of its products across new and existing markets. mce has a reputation for being at the forefront of technological advancement and so I'm very excited to be part of and contribute to the growth of such a key industry innovator."

Eitan Linker, mce CCO, commented: "mce Systems always looks to attract and develop the top talent to drive our business forward. The skill-set, combination of marketing experience and industry knowledge, together with brand strategy skills that Jason brings us, will serve to lead our company through the next phase of its evolution."

About mce:

mce Systems is a software solution and integration provider, specializing in digital service solutions for those operating in the mobile device and consumer electronics space. mce enable device lifecycle management, device value optimization, cost reduction and the generation of new business for its customers worldwide. Its solutions deliver Omni-channel device management capability across web, call-center, retail, on-device and reverse/forward logistic channels. Read more at www.mce.systems

