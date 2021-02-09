Industrial Coatings Market Size to Reach Revenues around USD 110 Billion by 2026 - Arizton

CHICAGO, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this global industrial coatings market report.

The global industrial coatings market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 4% during the period 2020-2026.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

The global industrial coatings market is expected to grow 1.25x from 2020 to 2026, translating to an absolute growth of over 25% and adding an incremental revenue of around USD 22 billion . APAC dominates the global industrial coatings market with over 45% market share in 2020 and the region is expected to witness an absolute growth of around 30% from 2020 to 2026. PPG, a leading vendor in the industrial coatings market, achieved around 33% of total sales from sustainably advantaged processes and products in 2019. The company is expecting to increase this share up to 40% by 2025. This is an indicator of the increasing demand for sustainable industrial coatings worldwide. Due to COVID-19, the demand for protective coatings in the food and beverage industry is increasing as consumers prefer canned fruits and vegetables and bottled and canned beverages. This trend is likely to continue during the forecast period. Around 90% of the architectural coatings sold in the US constitute environment-friendly water-based coatings. APAC is the largest market for water-borne coatings and accounted for around 46% of the global market share in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 5% The general industrial sector accounted for over 36% of the total volume-wise consumption in 2020. Around 1/3rd of the global aerospace coatings sales is from the North America region due to the presence of major aerospace and defense coatings manufacturers and growth in the commercial aviation sector in countries such as the US and Canada .

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020-2026

Market Dynamics - Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation - A detailed analysis by resin type, technology, end-user, and geography

Competitive Landscape - 6 key vendors and 34 other vendors

Industrial Coatings Market - Segmentation

One of the leading polymer technologies in industrial coatings, acrylics offer several advantages, including water-resistant, gloss retention, fast-drying, resistance to alkaline conditions, and high adhesion. Due to fast-drying, strong colors, and better coverage, the acrylic application continues to grow, especially in canvas and paper-based applications. Water-borne industrial coatings provide high protection against corrosion, fire, and moisture, hence extensive applications in construction, automotive, marine, aerospace, oil and gas, and electronics end-users. They are environment-friendly and easily applicable. Industrial coatings are used in general industrial to protect from UV radiation, corrosion, wear, and tear and improve their efficiency. The application of general industrial coatings is increasingly demanding as they require higher durability, better adhesion, chemical resistance, and better appearance.

Industrial Coatings Market by Resin Type

Epoxy

Polyurethane

Alkyd

Polyester

Acrylic

Others

Industrial Coatings Market by Technology

Water-Borne

Solvent Borne

Powder Based

Others

Industrial Coatings Market by End-user

General Industry

Automotive

Construction

Electronics

Oil & Gas

Marine

Aerospace

Others

Industrial Coatings Market - Dynamics

Customers are prioritizing products that are environment friendly. In the industrial coatings market, sustainability is the key enabler to adapt to the constantly changing environmental regulations. Stricter environmental regulations are in place owing to increasing awareness among consumers about the harmful effects of VOC. The demand for coatings with lower VOC, solvent-based coatings, and water-based coatings is increasing. Coatings with low levels of volatile organic compounds are safer for the environment and their users. Coatings are majorly used in the manufacturing, automotive, and construction industries. Owing to the growth of the construction sector and increasing industrialization, urbanization, and infrastructural developments in APAC, the demand for coatings is expected to increase in the region. APAC is also witnessing higher demand for coatings with low VOC content. Japan is expected to witness high demand for coatings with low VOC content during the forecast period. However, the demand for environment-friendly coatings is less in the Latin American and Middle East and African regions.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Growth Opportunities via Mergers and Acquisitions

Digitalization in Businesses

Increasing Demand for Protective Coatings

Increasing Use of Conductive Coatings in Electronics Industry

Industrial Coatings Market - Geography

APAC is considered to be one of the strongest markets for industrial coatings. In the APAC region, China is the biggest market and accounts for 60% market share in the region. In Asia, India and South Korea are the rapidly growing coatings markets. Japan and South Korea are significant coatings markets with large number of production bases for electronics, automotive, chemicals, and appliances. The south-east Asian region includes Thailand, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos, and the Philippines. The region represents high growth potential as majority of the market comprises of decorative coatings.

Industrial Coatings Market by Geography

North America

US



Canada

Europe

UK



Germany



France



Russia



Spain

APAC

China



Japan



South Korea



India



Indonesia

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia



South Africa



UAE

Major Vendors

AkzoNobel

Axalta Coating Systems

BASF

Nippon Paint

PPG Industries

Sherwin-Williams

Other Prominent Vendors

Aegis Industries

Altana

Arkema

Asian Paints

Beckers Group

Brillux

Burke Industrial Coatings

Carpoly

Chugoku Marine Paints

Clariant

Diamond Vogel

Hempel

Henkel

Industria Chimica Adriatica (ICA)

Jamestown Coating Technologies

Jotun

Kansai Paint

KCC Corporation

NOROO Paint & Coatings

Premium Coatings and Chemicals

RPM International

SIKA

Teknos

Chemours

Wacker Chemie

Weilburger

Yip's Chemical Holdings

Zuelch Industrial Coatings

Solvay

Cardinal

Tiger Coatings

3M

DSM

MASCO

