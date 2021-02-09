The "Global Clinical In Vitro Diagnostic Medical Laboratory Services Market. Strategies Trends. Volume Price. Updated with Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic. Situation Analysis and Executive Consultant Guides. 2020 to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Clinical Laboratory has seen steady growth for the last 20 years, but this is changing with the effect of the COVID pandemic on healthcare and economic activity. Worse still, Point of Care and Self Testing are threatening long term demand. Understand the opportunities and the threats in this comprehensive report.

The fundamentals are still here. Clinical laboratory testing is positioned to directly benefit from the explosion in biotechnology, especially genomics. Learn all about it in this new report from Howe Sound Research. A range of dynamic trends are pushing market growth and company valuations.

Exciting technical developments, especially in the area of molecular diagnostics and pharmacogenomics, hold the promise of a dynamic, growing and evolving world market that is moving out of the national and regional orientation and onto a global stage.

The report provides data that analysts and planners can use. Hundreds of pages of information including a complete list of Current 2020 United States Medicare Fee Payment Schedules to help sharpen your pricing. Make facilities planning decisions. Forecast demand for new testing regimes or technologies. Make research investment decisions.

The report includes detailed breakouts for 15 Countries and 4 Regions. A detailed breakout for any country in the world is available to purchasers of the report.

Market Dynamics

Trends Driving a Changing Market

Growth is Pushed from Many Sides

Understanding the Impact of Aging Population.

COVID Related Testing Growth.

Point of Care Testing can increase demand

Alternative Medicine Creates Testing Opportunity

Esoteric Testing Moving Mainstream

Genetic Based Testing Creates New Department and New Discipline

Factors at Work to Shrink the Market.

COVID 19 Recession.

Economic or population contraction.

Testing usage analysis curtailing growth.

Wellness has a downside

Test Displacement Impacts Important

Point of Care Testing

Automation

Stranded LIMS Investment

Software as a Service

Physician Office and Access Systems

Environment and Evolution

Diagnostic Technology Development

Next Generation Sequencing Fuels a Revolution.

Impact of NGS on pricing

POCT/Self Testing Disruptive Force

Pharmacogenomics Blurs Diagnosis and Treatment

CGES Testing, a Brave New World

Molecular Diagnostics Technologies at the Forefront of Growth

Biochips/Giant magnetoresistance based assay.

Laboratory, Molecular Diagnostics and Genomic Testing Recent Developments

Private labs say demand for coronavirus tests is down

CDC Ranks Two More Microbes as 'Urgent Threat'

Applied Biology to Launch New Laboratory for Hair and Skin Disorders

Quest Diagnostics Acquires Outreach Operations

Quest Diagnostics Buys Assets of Boston Clinical Laboratory Services

CLA Urges FDA to Halt Crackdown on PGx Testing

ACLA Requests $5 billion to keep private labs going

Quest Diagnostics Subsidiary Buys True Health Dx Assets

BioReference Laboratories selected by IPA Association

Predictive Laboratories Announces Research Collaboration

NEOMED-LABS Pacific Biomarkers Acquires PAIRimmune Francais

LabCorp and Envigo Complete Transactions

PathGroup Acquires Pathologists Bio-Medical Laboratories

Predictive Technology Acquires Taueret Laboratories

Quest Diagnostics Acquires Laboratory Services Business of Boyce Bynum Pathology

Laboratories

Gestalt Diagnostics Expands Market Reach with Peak Medical Acquisition

Amazon exploring consumer health diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Acquires Laboratory Services Operation in Central Michigan

NeoGenomics to acquire Genoptix, Inc.

Quest Diagnostics to Acquire U.S. Laboratory Services Business of Oxford Immunotec

Charles River Labs to acquire contract research firm for $800M

GROUPE BIO7 to be Sold to CERBA HEALTHCARE

GE Healthcare and Roche Partner to Develop Digital Diagnostics Platform

Digipath Enters into Letter of Intent to Acquire Clinical Lab Companies

PSP to acquire European medical lab services company

Mars, Incorporated to Acquire VCA Inc.

Grifols acquires Hologic's blood screening unit for $1.85bn

LabCorp to acquire clinical laboratories from Mount Sinai.

PerkinElmer to buy Germany's Euroimmun for about $1.3 billion

LabCorp to Acquire Chiltern for Approximately $1.2 Billion in Cash

Precipio Diagnostics and Transgenomic Complete Merger

$550 Dock Turns a Smartphone into a Medical Lab.

LabCorp Interpace Extend Deal, Boost Cancer Portfolio

Quest Diagnostics to Acquire Shiel Medical Laboratory from Fresenius Medical Care

Quest Diagnostics to Acquire MedXM

Overview of Clinical Diagnostic Acquisition Activity

New Sysmex Device Provides Blood Test Results at Point of Care in Minutes

FDA, Congress Return Attention to Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing

QIAGEN Enters into Agreement to Acquire STAT-Dx.

Profiles of Key Companies

Acibadem Labmed Laboratory

ACM Medical Laboratory

Adicon Clinical Laboratories

American Bio-Clinical Laboratories, Int'l.

American Pathology Partners

ARUP Laboratories

Ascend Clinical

Aurora Diagnostics

Bio-Reference Laboratories

Bioscientia Institut fur Medizinische Diagnostik GmbH

BP Healthcare Group.

Clinical Reference Laboratory

Clongen Laboratories

CompuNet Clinical Laboratories

Diagnosticos da America

DIAN Diagnostics Co., Ltd

Enzo Life Sciences, Inc.

Eurofins Scientific

Exagen Diagnostics.

Genomic Health

Genzyme Corporation

Gribbles Pathology

Guangzhou Kingmed Diagnostics Group Co., Ltd

Integrated Regional Laboratories

KDL Group.

Laboratory Corporation of America

Lifelabs

Mayo Clinic Laboratories.

Mid America Clinical Laboratories

Myriad Genetics/Myriad RBM

NeoGenomics

Pathology, Inc.

Psychemedics Corporation

Quest Diagnostics

RDL Reference Laboratory

Sonic Healthcare

Spectra Laboratories

Synlab Group

Unilabs

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uj6uuy

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210209006039/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900