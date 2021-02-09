Nicholas Gerace Illuminates the Pathway to Fixing This Troubled World in New Thrive Global Feature Article

The article by Master Trainer and Life Coach Nicholas Gerace reveals how humanity can overcome its negative and destructive instincts and embrace enlightenment in 2021.

SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 9, 2021 / Former U.S Army Commander and current professionally-trained Master Life Coach Nicholas Gerace has been featured in a new Thrive Global article, in which he illuminates how humanity can overcome its negative and destructive instincts and answer the eternal call towards actualization and enlightenment in 2021. Thrive Global helps the world's leading enterprises and their people build healthy habits through inspirational storytelling and actionable micro-steps.

Nicholas Gerace begins his powerful and poignant article by highlighting that while the external world is mired in conflict, chaos, catastrophe, and crisis - everything from the coronavirus pandemic to political upheaval to natural disasters and the dreadful list goes on - people can engage in exercises such as introspection (shadow work) and medication to cope and center themselves. And while this is certainly helpful and indeed life-changing, Nicholas Gerace points out a fundamental problem: right now, it is only confined to a few individuals.

"Only when more and more individuals work on themselves will the combined effort end our cancerous and destructive ways on the planetary scale," commented Nicholas Gerace, an acclaimed children's Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Instructor and Buddhist practitioner.

To both deepen and broaden the healing process - first at the micro-level and then extending to the macro - Nicholas Gerace advises reflecting on, absorbing, and living the perennial wisdom contained in the Buddha's Four Noble Truths: the truth of discontentedness (Dukkha or suffering), the truth of the origin of discontentedness (Samudaya), the truth of the cessation of discontentedness (Nirodha), and the truth of the path to the cessation of discontentedness (Magga).

From this foundation, Nicholas Gerace says the next step is to cultivate a deep, essential awareness of the Buddha's Three Universal Truths: everything is impermanent and subject to change (Annica); this inherent impermanence leads to a discontent mind and life (Dukka or suffering), and there is no such thing as the self, and as such one should not claim or perceive to own anything (Anatta).

"As my teacher once explained to me, the ego is cultivated by three poisons, which we can label as 1)greed-craving-desire-attachment, 2)hatred-anger-ill-will, and 3)delusion-ignorance-unknowing-of-reality," commented Nicholas Gerace. "The antidote to the first poison is to engage in breathing mindfulness meditation and practice generosity in daily life. The antidote to the second poison is to engage in loving-kindness meditation and practice loving-kindness in daily life. And the antidote to the third poison is to liberate the mind via wisdom through study and practice since the mind is liberated to enlightenment through wisdom."

With respect to the next steps, Nicholas Gerace has two recommendations. The first is to bring light to our destructive ways by watching the astonishing Netflix documentary about regenerative farming called Kiss the Ground, hosted by Woody Harrelson. The second is for individuals to seek guidance from an Enlightened Teacher.

The full text of article Nicholas Gerace's remarkable and important feature article entitled "The Pathway to Fixing This Troubled World With Nicholas Gerace" is available at https://thriveglobal.com/stories/the-pathway-to-fixing-this-troubled-world-with-nicholas-gerace.

