Classworx: ClassWorx is Proud to Feature New York Chef Paul Gerard

Classworx.com is focusing on being the leading virtual online directory. Today we are highlighting Chef Paul Gerard of New York

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / February 9, 2021 / Classworx.com, owned by Chill N Out Cryotherapy, Inc. (OTC PINK:CHNO), a Delaware Corporation, is proud to feature New York Chef Paul Gerard. Chef Paul Gerard is a lifelong chef and restaurateur. Paul Gerard will post his schedule on his ClassWorx profile. Chef Paul will teach you how to Cook Like A Cook! Even after 35 years in professional kitchens, Chef Paul still "works the line" and cooks in his restaurants. If you want to know the secrets and techniques of professional cooks, from the prepwork to the cleanup, Chef Paul will take you through everything from basic dishes to rock-star cuisine!



About Paul Gerard

Chef, restaurateur, writer, rocker, and radio host, Paul Gerard got his start early in the kitchens of Brooklyn, New York. At 13, he started working as a busboy and was soon moved to the "back of the house" after he refused to get a haircut. Being a musician was much more important to him than cleaning tables, and it was an exile that would change his life. He came up in the crazy "Kitchen Confidential" culinary world of 1980's basements and backrooms, and he loved it! They worked like dogs and partied like rock-stars. The dark counterculture took Paul right along with it. He climbed the ranks from dishwasher to prep cook, from sauté to grill, first cook to sous chef, eventually to running multi-million-dollar kitchens.



Mentored by the bohemian vagabonds of the underground food world, Gerard soon grew - both as a cook and as an artist, approaching food as he did his art: studying, practicing, and reveling in every bit of the suffering and craft. At 21 he moved to New Orleans where he worked for some of the greatest chefs the town has ever known. After 13 lucky years in The Big Easy, Gerard went home to The Big Apple and worked his way back into the food capital of the world as a chef. He worked for Todd English, was Executive Chef for such NY institutions as Soho House and Soho Grand before making the leap to open his own places. Chef Gerard worked on a TV show with Anthony Bourdain and Tom Colicchio called Work the Line, has had a show called "Eating Disorder" on Heritage Radio, and is working on his memoir and cookbook. His headquarters currently is Antique Bar & Bakery in Hoboken, NJ.

Visit Paul Gerard on ClassWorx.



ClassWorx will be featuring members regularly to increase their online presence and attract more attendees to their events. ClassWorx provides each host with the tools they need to connect their Virtual events with Zoom and accept payments through Stripe. People attending virtual events make payments directly to the host's Stripe account. ClassWorx receives either a flat monthly fee from members hosting events or a pay as you go model, whereby ClassWorx receives 0.08 cents on every dollar a host charges an attendee. ClassWorx is not limited to Chefs, we welcome Yoga Instructors, Certified Fitness Instructors, Professionals, Coaches, Performers and more.



Join ClassWorx today by visiting ClassWorx.com and create your profile. Upload your pictures, link to your Zoom and Stripe account, and post your schedule. In the event you do not have Zoom or Stripe, you can set them up right from your ClassWorx dashboard.

We look forward to you joining and allowing us to help you with reaching more people to attend your virtual events.







About Classworx

Classworx, Inc., a Colorado corporation that has been acquired by Chill N Out Cryotherapy Inc. is doing business as ClassWorx. Classworx is currently building out classworx.com which will be a provider of an internet-based, global network-directory of Instructors utilizing video conferencing to remotely deliver individual or group instruction in a broad range of disciplines ("virtual classes").

The website will connect Instructors, both independent and those affiliated within organizations, with individual and group class participants utilizing proprietary technologies and methodologies to maximize the virtual class experiences and the efficiencies of the remote delivery modes of instruction.

The Company is based in the Atlanta, Georgia area spans a global outreach through the worldwide web.

