Piercey & Associates, Ltd.: Piercey & Associates Extends Scholarship Deadline

BARRINGTON, IL / ACCESSWIRE / February 9, 2021 / The professionals at Piercey & Associates, Ltd. are pleased to announce the extension of their law scholarship application until further notice.

Piercey & Associates, Ltd. is committed to helping students reach their academic goals by providing students with financial support to offset the increasing cost of a college education. Financial aid is of growing importance given the current state of affairs, as a growing number of families find themselves dealing with job loss and financial distress.

The firm is proudly awarding three students with scholarship prizes for their 2021 courses, with the first prize being $3,000, the second prize $2,000, and the third prize $1,000.

To be considered for the scholarship, applicants must provide evidence of their enrollment to a US college, such as a class schedule, acceptance letter, or student ID. Candidates must also complete a 500-word essay answering the question: what does "legal ethics" mean?

While Piercey & Associates initially planned to announce their scholarship winners on Monday, February 8th, students now have extra time to submit their applications. However, the firm urges students to apply for the grant as soon as possible to ensure they don't miss the new deadline, which is still to be determined.

"Every year, youth can attend college thanks to the kindness and generosity of others, who are prepared to provide financial assistance to students. At Piercey and associates, we understand the impact a scholarship can have on a student's life, and we want to help do our part, especially during this unprecedented time."

Given the significant challenges students are dealing with at the moment, from distance learning to equity gaps in education, Piercey & Associates worries that students haven't had the opportunity to focus on scholarship applications. With this extension, Piercey & Associates hopes all eligible students will have a fair chance at applying.

For additional information on Piercey & Associates Scholarship Program and to apply, please visit the official site.

About Piercey & Associates

Piercey & Associates, Ltd. is a reputable law firm with offices in Barrington and Oak Brook, Illinois. In particular, the firm specializes in estate and tax planning, asset protection, real estate, and elder law. The team at consists of a select group of highly experienced attorneys and law professionals, each with a proven track record of success.

Since its establishment, Piercey & Associates has been operating on the core values of dignity and respect. The firm's primary goal is to preserve its client's wealth and protect their loved one's futures by simplifying complex decision-making and providing expert advice. Today, they are proud to have helped more than 5,000 clients and have achieved a 99% satisfaction rating based on countless surveys and customer testimonials.

