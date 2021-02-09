Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 9, 2021) - Sego Resources Inc. (TSXV: SGZ) ("Sego" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has granted 350,000 stock options for certain Consultants and Employees at an exercise price of $.08, subject to regulatory approval, including, TSX Venture Exchange approval. The options will be for 5 years, ending February 9, 2026. The options will be issued in conjunction with the stock option plan approved at the last Annual General Meeting, November 5, 2020.

For further information please contact:

J. Paul Stevenson, CEO

Sego Resources Inc.

ceo@segoresources.com

For investor & shareholder information, please contact:

MarketSmart Communications Inc.

Ph: +1 +1 877 261-4466

Email: info@marketsmart.ca

