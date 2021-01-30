Core One Labs Inc.: Core One Labs Announces Adding Video Conference Capabilities to Teleconference Call Scheduled for February 10, 2021 1:30 p.m. PST/4:30 p.m. EST

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 9, 2021 / Core One Labs Inc. (CSE:COOL)(OTC PINK:CLABF)(Frankfurt::LD62) (WKN: A2P8K3) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has added video conference capabilities to its previously announced teleconference call scheduled for Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. PST, 4:30 p.m. EST and 10:30 p.m. CET, with Dr. Robert E.W. Hancock, Chairman and Joel Shacker, CEO to discuss development and strategy.

Dr. Robert E.W. Hancock will be discussing progress that has been made at Core One's Labs in British Columbia. He will provide updates on major milestones that have been reached and an in depth look at the psychedelic space and what separates Core One Labs from other companies in the psychedelic space.

WEBCAST URL

http://services.choruscall.ca/links/coreonelabs20210210.html

PARTICIPANT TELEPHONE NUMBERS

Canada/USA TF: 1-800-319-4610

International Toll: +1-604-638-5340

Germany TF: 0800-180-1954

Callers should dial in 5 - 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and simply ask to join the call

CONFERENCE REPLAY

Canada/USA TF: 1-800-319-6413

International Toll: +1-604-638-9010

Replay Access Code: 6172

About Core One Labs Inc.

Core One Labs Inc. is a research and technology company focused in life sciences and on bringing psychedelic medicines to market through novel delivery systems and psychedelic assisted psychotherapy. The Company has developed a patent pending thin film oral strip (the "technology") which dissolves instantly when placed in the mouth and delivers organic molecules in precise quantities to the bloodstream, maintaining excellent bioavailability. With this technology, the Company intends to further develop its IP technology to focus on delivering psychedelic molecules with an initial focus on psilocybin. Core One also holds an interest in walk-in medical clinics which maintain a database of over 200,000 patients combined. Through research and development in these clinics, including the integration of its intellectual property related to psychedelic treatments and novel drug therapies, the Company intends to work towards regulatory approval for research that advances psychedelic-derived treatments for mental health disorders.

Cautionary Disclaimer Statement:

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's limited operating history and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information. In addition, psilocybin is currently a Schedule III drug under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (Canada) and it is a criminal offence to possess substances under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (Canada) without a prescription. Health Canada has not approved psilocybin as a drug for any indication. Core One Labs Inc. does not have any direct or indirect involvement with illegal selling, production, or distribution of psychedelic substances in jurisdictions in which it operates. While Core One Labs Inc. believes psychedelic substances can be used to treat certain medical conditions, it does not advocate for the legalization of psychedelics substances for recreational use. Core One Labs Inc. does not deal with psychedelic substances, except within laboratory and clinical trial settings conducted within approved regulatory frameworks.

