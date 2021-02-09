Anzeige
Calian Group Ltd.: Calian Reports First Quarter Results

Revenue Grows 17%, with Health Segment Leading the Charge

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 9, 2021 / Calian Group Ltd. (TSX:CGY), deliverer of trusted solutions across advanced technologies, health, learning & information technology segments, today released its quarterly results for the three-month period ended December 31, 2020.

Calian Group Ltd. (the "Company") reported revenues for the quarter of $116 million, representing a 17% increase from the $99 million reported in the same quarter of the previous year.

First quarter 2021 highlights:

  • Quarterly revenue of $116 million an increase of 17%
  • Record level of adjusted EBITDA(1) at $10.4 million for the quarter, an increase of 24%
  • 77th consecutive profitable quarter
  • New contract signings of $112 million in the quarter
  • Dividend of $0.28 per share

"I am pleased to report Calian's continued global expansion, and four consecutive quarters of revenue over $100 million. Investment and execution of our M&A agenda showed results with acquisitive growth of 15% in the quarter." said Kevin Ford, Calian CEO. "Our Health segment continued its growth with a 57% increase in revenue. We continue to see strong demand for our services across many health verticals."

Adjusted EBITDA(1) for the first quarter was $10.4 million, an increase of 24% from $8.4 million in the same quarter of the previous year. Adjusted net profit,(1) which excludes non-cash items related to recent acquisitions, was $6.8 million for the quarter; which increased by 28% from the $5.3 million in the same period of the previous year.

Net profit for the first quarter was $2.4 million, down from the $4.3 million from the same period of the previous year which is impacted by higher amortization of intangibles and deemed compensation expenses from recent acquisitions.

"We were able to maintain revenue growth this quarter while increasing gross margin and EBITDA margins significantly" stated Patrick Houston, Calian CFO. "Our investment in M&A has allowed us to enter new markets with differentiated assets that command higher margins and has allowed us to increase our consolidated levels."

Two new acquisitions were completed within the quarter. Cadence, located in the United Kingdom, will allow Calian to further expand the Learning footprint in Europe. InterTronic Solutions brings new assets in the satellite ground system market and entry into the North American space exploration and defence sector.

"Fiscal year guidance is updated to reflect the acquisition of InterTronic, continued momentum in our Health segment, and slower order intake in areas of our Advanced Technology segment. I believe our diversified segments with a mix of domestic and global customers continues to position us well for a strong year", continued Ford. "I want to thank the Calian team for once again rising to the challenge of operating within COVID restrictions and continuing to meet our customer needs".

GUIDANCE

Current Guidance

Low

High

Revenue

$

460,000

$

500,000

Adjusted EBITDA

$

42,250

$

45,750

Adjusted net profit

$

27,450

$

30,550

Anticipated weighted average shares outstanding

9,850,000


About Calian
Calian employs over 4,400 people in its delivery of diverse products and solutions for private sector, government and defence customers in North American and global markets. The Company's diverse capabilities are delivered through four divisions: Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and IT and Cyber Solutions. Advanced Technologies provides innovative products, technologies and manufacturing services and solutions for the space, communications, defence, nuclear, government and agriculture sectors. Health manages a network of more than 2,000 healthcare professionals delivering primary care and occupational health services to public and private sector clients across Canada. Learning is a trusted provider of emergency management, consulting and specialized training services and solutions for the Canadian Armed Forces and clients in the defence, health, energy and other sectors. IT and Cyber Solutions supports public- and private-sector customer requirements for subject matter expertise in the delivery of complex IT and cyber security solutions. Headquartered in Ottawa, the company's offices and projects span Canada and international markets. For further information, please visit our website at www.calian.com.

For further information, please visit our website at www.calian.com, or contact us at ir@calian.com.

Kevin Ford
President and Chief Executive Officer
613-599-8600

Patrick Houston
Chief Financial Officer
613-599-8600

Media Inquiries
613-599-8600 x 2298

DISCLAIMER:
Certain information included in this press release is forward-looking and is subject to important risks and uncertainties. The results or events predicted in these statements may differ materially from actual results or events. Such statements are generally accompanied by words such as "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar statements. Factors which could cause results or events to differ from current expectations include, among other things: the impact of price competition; scarce number of qualified professionals; the impact of rapid technological and market change; loss of business or credit risk with major customers; technical risks on fixed price projects; general industry and market conditions and growth rates; international growth and global economic conditions, and including currency exchange rate fluctuations; and the impact of consolidations in the business services industry. For additional information with respect to certain of these and other factors, please see the Company's most recent annual report and other reports filed by Calian with the Ontario Securities Commission. Calian disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. No assurance can be given that actual results, performance or achievement expressed in, or implied by, forward-looking statements within this disclosure will occur, or if they do, that any benefits may be derived from them.

Calian · Head Office · 770 Palladium Drive · Ottawa · Ontario · Canada · K2V 1C8
Tel: 613.599.8600 · Fax: 613-592-3664· General Info email: info@calian.com

CALIAN GROUP LTD.
UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
As at December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020
(Canadian dollars in thousands, except per share data)

December 31,

September 30,

2020

2020

ASSETS

CURRENT ASSETS

Cash and cash equivalents

$

30,280

$

24,235

Accounts receivable

87,953

81,109

Work in process

71,541

84,132

Inventory

6,820

6,095

Prepaid expenses

5,942

6,707

Derivative assets

129

358

Total current assets

202,665

202,636

NON-CURRENT ASSETS

Capitalized research and development

3,765

3,924

Equipment

11,578

11,655

Application software

3,580

3,092

Right of use asset

16,866

17,595

Investment and loan receivable

670

670

Acquired intangible assets

35,192

36,191

Goodwill

57,211

55,290

Total non-current assets

128,862

128,417

TOTAL ASSETS

$

331,527

$

331,053


LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

CURRENT LIABILITIES

Line of Credit

$

-

$

-

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

59,409

72,007

Contingent earn-out

5,101

3,251

Provisions

907

1,038

Unearned contract revenue

18,609

13,435

Derivative liabilities

163

152

Lease obligations

2,798

2,790.00

Total current liabilities

86,987

92,673

NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

Lease obligations

16,083

16,800

Contingent earn-out

13,475

11,913

Deferred tax liabilities

10,320

9,261

Total non-current liabilities

39,878

37,974

TOTAL LIABILITIES

126,865

130,647

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Issued capital

110,001

107,931

Contributed surplus

1,283

2,002

Retained earnings

91,770

92,030

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

1,608

(1,557)

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

204,662

200,406

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$

331,527

$

331,053

Number of common shares issued and outstanding

9,816,520

9,760,032

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements.


CALIAN GROUP LTD.
UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET PROFIT
For the quarters ended December 31, 2020 and 2019
(Canadian dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Three months ended

December 31,

2020

2019

Revenue

Advanced Technologies

$

37,330

$

40,043

Health

47,052

30,010

Learning

18,047

15,108

Information Technology

13,772

14,083

Total Revenue

116,201

99,244

Cost of revenues

89,979

78,989

Gross profit

26,222

20,255

Selling and marketing

3,364

2,777

General and administration

11,616

8,658

Research and development

837

414

Profit before under noted items

10,405

8,406

Depreciation of equipment, application software and research and development

1,000

572

Depreciation of right of use asset

729

671

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

2,118

889

Other changes in fair value

-

(101)

Deemed compensation

1,847

-

Changes in fair value related to contingent earn-out

384

207

Profit before interest income and income tax expense

4,327

6,168

Lease obligations interest expense

117

110

Interest expense (income)

12

63

Profit before income tax expense

4,198

5,995

Income tax expense - current

2,019

1,979

Income tax expense (recovery) - deferred

(305)

(317)

Total income tax expense

1,714

1,662

NET PROFIT

$

2,484

$

4,333

Net profit per share:

Basic

$

0.25

$

0.55

Diluted

$

0.25

$

0.54

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements.


CALIAN GROUP LTD.
UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
For the quarters ended December 31, 2020 and 2019
(Canadian dollars in thousands)

Three months ended

December 31,

2020

2019

CASH FLOWS GENERATED FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

Net profit

$

2,484

$

4,333

Items not affecting cash:

Interest expense (income)

12

63

Changes in fair value related to contingent earn-out

384

207

Lease obligations interest expense

117

110

Income tax expense

1,714

1,662

Employee share purchase plan expense

146

-

Share based compensation expense

449

273

Depreciation and amortization

3,847

2,132

Deemed compensation

1,847

-

Other changes in fair value

-

(101)

11,000

8,679

Change in non-cash working capital

Accounts receivable

(7,008)

(5,678)

Work in process

12,636

(12,854)

Prepaid expenses

766

288

Inventory

(725)

(544)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

(6,483)

(974)

Unearned contract revenue

5,174

(24)

15,360

(11,107)

Interest received (paid)

(129)

(191)

Income tax recovered (paid)

(3,702)

(1,281)

11,529

(12,579)

CASH FLOWS GENERATED FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES

Issuance of common shares net of costs

848

717

Dividends

(2,744)

(2,232)

Draw (repayment) on line of credit

-

13,180

Share repurchase

-

-

Payment of lease obligations

(709)

(614)

(2,605)

11,051

CASH FLOWS USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES

Investments and loan receivable

-

(100)

Business acquisitions

(1,628)

-

Capitalized research and development

(119)

(658)

Equipment and application software

(1,132)

(454)

(2,879)

(1,212)

NET CASH (OUTFLOW) INFLOW

$

6,045

$

(2,740)

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF PERIOD

24,235

17,135

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF PERIOD

$

30,280

$

14,395

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements.


Reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to most comparable IFRS measures
These non-GAAP measures are mainly derived from the consolidated financial statements, but do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS; therefore, others using these terms may calculate them differently. The exclusion of certain items from non-GAAP performance measures does not imply that these are necessarily nonrecurring. From time to time, we may exclude additional items if we believe doing so would result in a more transparent and comparable disclosure. Other entities may define the above measures differently than we do. In those cases, it may be difficult to use similarly named non-GAAP measures of other entities to compare performance of those entities to the Company's performance.

Management believes that providing certain non-GAAP performance measures, in addition to IFRS measures, provides users of the Company's financial reports with enhanced understanding of the Company's results and related trends and increases transparency and clarity into the core results of the business. Adjusted EBITDA excludes items that do not reflect, in our opinion, the Company's core performance and helps users of our MD&A to better analyze our results, enabling comparability of our results from one period to another.

Adjusted EBITDA

Three months ended

December 31,

December 31,

2020

2019

Net profit

$

2,484

$

4,333

Depreciation of equipment and application software

1,000

572

Depreciation of right of use asset

729

671

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

2,118

889

Lease interest expense

117

110

Changes in fair value related to contingent earn-out

384

207

Interest expense (income)

12

63

Deemed compensation related to acquisition earn-outs

1,847

-

Other changes in fair value

-

(101)

Income tax

1,714

1,662

Adjusted EBITDA

$

10,405

$

8,406


Adjusted net profit and adjusted EPS

Three months ended

December 31,

December 31,

2020

2019

Net profit

$

2,484

$

4,333

Other changes in fair value

-

(101)

Changes in fair value related to contingent earn-out

384

207

Deemed Compensation

1,847

-

Amortization of intangibles

2,118

889

Adjusted net profit

$

6,833

$

5,328

Weighted average number of common shares basic

9,783,913

7,943,768

Adjusted EPS Basic

0.70

0.67

Adjusted EPS Diluted

0.69

0.67


The Company uses adjusted net profit and adjusted earnings per share, which remove the impact of our acquisition amortization and gains, resulting in accounting for acquisitions and changes in fair value to measure our performance. These measurements better align the reporting of our results and improve comparability against our peers. We believe that securities analysts, investors and other interested parties frequently use non-GAAP measures in the evaluation of issuers. Management also uses non-GAAP measures in order to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period, prepare annual operating budgets and assess our ability to meet our capital expenditure and working capital requirements. Adjusted profit and adjusted earnings per share are not recognized, defined or standardized measures under the International Financial Reporting Standards. Our definition of adjusted profit and adjusted earnings per share will likely differ from that used by other companies (including our peers) and therefore comparability may be limited. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for or be considered in isolation from measures prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards. Investors are encouraged to review our financial statements and disclosures in their entirety and are cautioned not to put undue reliance on non-GAAP measures and view them in conjunction with the most comparable International Financial Reporting Standards financial measures. The Company has reconciled adjusted profit to the most comparable International Financial Reporting Standards financial measure as shown above.

SOURCE: Calian Group Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/628766/Calian-Reports-First-Quarter-Results

© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
