Calian Group Ltd.: Calian Reports First Quarter Results

Revenue Grows 17%, with Health Segment Leading the Charge

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 9, 2021 / Calian Group Ltd. (TSX:CGY), deliverer of trusted solutions across advanced technologies, health, learning & information technology segments, today released its quarterly results for the three-month period ended December 31, 2020.

Calian Group Ltd. (the "Company") reported revenues for the quarter of $116 million, representing a 17% increase from the $99 million reported in the same quarter of the previous year.

First quarter 2021 highlights:

Quarterly revenue of $116 million an increase of 17%

Record level of adjusted EBITDA(1) at $10.4 million for the quarter, an increase of 24%

77th consecutive profitable quarter

New contract signings of $112 million in the quarter

Dividend of $0.28 per share

"I am pleased to report Calian's continued global expansion, and four consecutive quarters of revenue over $100 million. Investment and execution of our M&A agenda showed results with acquisitive growth of 15% in the quarter." said Kevin Ford, Calian CEO. "Our Health segment continued its growth with a 57% increase in revenue. We continue to see strong demand for our services across many health verticals."

Adjusted EBITDA(1) for the first quarter was $10.4 million, an increase of 24% from $8.4 million in the same quarter of the previous year. Adjusted net profit,(1) which excludes non-cash items related to recent acquisitions, was $6.8 million for the quarter; which increased by 28% from the $5.3 million in the same period of the previous year.

Net profit for the first quarter was $2.4 million, down from the $4.3 million from the same period of the previous year which is impacted by higher amortization of intangibles and deemed compensation expenses from recent acquisitions.

"We were able to maintain revenue growth this quarter while increasing gross margin and EBITDA margins significantly" stated Patrick Houston, Calian CFO. "Our investment in M&A has allowed us to enter new markets with differentiated assets that command higher margins and has allowed us to increase our consolidated levels."

Two new acquisitions were completed within the quarter. Cadence, located in the United Kingdom, will allow Calian to further expand the Learning footprint in Europe. InterTronic Solutions brings new assets in the satellite ground system market and entry into the North American space exploration and defence sector.

"Fiscal year guidance is updated to reflect the acquisition of InterTronic, continued momentum in our Health segment, and slower order intake in areas of our Advanced Technology segment. I believe our diversified segments with a mix of domestic and global customers continues to position us well for a strong year", continued Ford. "I want to thank the Calian team for once again rising to the challenge of operating within COVID restrictions and continuing to meet our customer needs".

GUIDANCE

Current Guidance Low High Revenue $ 460,000 $ 500,000 Adjusted EBITDA $ 42,250 $ 45,750 Adjusted net profit $ 27,450 $ 30,550 Anticipated weighted average shares outstanding 9,850,000



About Calian

Calian employs over 4,400 people in its delivery of diverse products and solutions for private sector, government and defence customers in North American and global markets. The Company's diverse capabilities are delivered through four divisions: Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and IT and Cyber Solutions. Advanced Technologies provides innovative products, technologies and manufacturing services and solutions for the space, communications, defence, nuclear, government and agriculture sectors. Health manages a network of more than 2,000 healthcare professionals delivering primary care and occupational health services to public and private sector clients across Canada. Learning is a trusted provider of emergency management, consulting and specialized training services and solutions for the Canadian Armed Forces and clients in the defence, health, energy and other sectors. IT and Cyber Solutions supports public- and private-sector customer requirements for subject matter expertise in the delivery of complex IT and cyber security solutions. Headquartered in Ottawa, the company's offices and projects span Canada and international markets. For further information, please visit our website at www.calian.com.

For further information, please visit our website at www.calian.com, or contact us at ir@calian.com.

Kevin Ford

President and Chief Executive Officer

613-599-8600

Patrick Houston

Chief Financial Officer

613-599-8600

Media Inquiries

613-599-8600 x 2298

DISCLAIMER:

Certain information included in this press release is forward-looking and is subject to important risks and uncertainties. The results or events predicted in these statements may differ materially from actual results or events. Such statements are generally accompanied by words such as "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar statements. Factors which could cause results or events to differ from current expectations include, among other things: the impact of price competition; scarce number of qualified professionals; the impact of rapid technological and market change; loss of business or credit risk with major customers; technical risks on fixed price projects; general industry and market conditions and growth rates; international growth and global economic conditions, and including currency exchange rate fluctuations; and the impact of consolidations in the business services industry. For additional information with respect to certain of these and other factors, please see the Company's most recent annual report and other reports filed by Calian with the Ontario Securities Commission. Calian disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. No assurance can be given that actual results, performance or achievement expressed in, or implied by, forward-looking statements within this disclosure will occur, or if they do, that any benefits may be derived from them.

CALIAN GROUP LTD.

UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

As at December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020

(Canadian dollars in thousands, except per share data)

December 31, September 30, 2020 2020 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 30,280 $ 24,235 Accounts receivable 87,953 81,109 Work in process 71,541 84,132 Inventory 6,820 6,095 Prepaid expenses 5,942 6,707 Derivative assets 129 358 Total current assets 202,665 202,636 NON-CURRENT ASSETS Capitalized research and development 3,765 3,924 Equipment 11,578 11,655 Application software 3,580 3,092 Right of use asset 16,866 17,595 Investment and loan receivable 670 670 Acquired intangible assets 35,192 36,191 Goodwill 57,211 55,290 Total non-current assets 128,862 128,417 TOTAL ASSETS $ 331,527 $ 331,053

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Line of Credit $ - $ - Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 59,409 72,007 Contingent earn-out 5,101 3,251 Provisions 907 1,038 Unearned contract revenue 18,609 13,435 Derivative liabilities 163 152 Lease obligations 2,798 2,790.00 Total current liabilities 86,987 92,673 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES Lease obligations 16,083 16,800 Contingent earn-out 13,475 11,913 Deferred tax liabilities 10,320 9,261 Total non-current liabilities 39,878 37,974 TOTAL LIABILITIES 126,865 130,647 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Issued capital 110,001 107,931 Contributed surplus 1,283 2,002 Retained earnings 91,770 92,030 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 1,608 (1,557) TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 204,662 200,406 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 331,527 $ 331,053 Number of common shares issued and outstanding 9,816,520 9,760,032

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements.



CALIAN GROUP LTD.

UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET PROFIT

For the quarters ended December 31, 2020 and 2019

(Canadian dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Three months ended December 31, 2020 2019 Revenue Advanced Technologies $ 37,330 $ 40,043 Health 47,052 30,010 Learning 18,047 15,108 Information Technology 13,772 14,083 Total Revenue 116,201 99,244 Cost of revenues 89,979 78,989 Gross profit 26,222 20,255 Selling and marketing 3,364 2,777 General and administration 11,616 8,658 Research and development 837 414 Profit before under noted items 10,405 8,406 Depreciation of equipment, application software and research and development 1,000 572 Depreciation of right of use asset 729 671 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 2,118 889 Other changes in fair value - (101) Deemed compensation 1,847 - Changes in fair value related to contingent earn-out 384 207 Profit before interest income and income tax expense 4,327 6,168 Lease obligations interest expense 117 110 Interest expense (income) 12 63 Profit before income tax expense 4,198 5,995 Income tax expense - current 2,019 1,979 Income tax expense (recovery) - deferred (305) (317) Total income tax expense 1,714 1,662 NET PROFIT $ 2,484 $ 4,333 Net profit per share : Basic $ 0.25 $ 0.55 Diluted $ 0.25 $ 0.54

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements.



CALIAN GROUP LTD.

UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

For the quarters ended December 31, 2020 and 2019

(Canadian dollars in thousands)

Three months ended December 31, 2020 2019 CASH FLOWS GENERATED FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net profit $ 2,484 $ 4,333 Items not affecting cash: Interest expense (income) 12 63 Changes in fair value related to contingent earn-out 384 207 Lease obligations interest expense 117 110 Income tax expense 1,714 1,662 Employee share purchase plan expense 146 - Share based compensation expense 449 273 Depreciation and amortization 3,847 2,132 Deemed compensation 1,847 - Other changes in fair value - (101) 11,000 8,679 Change in non-cash working capital Accounts receivable (7,008) (5,678) Work in process 12,636 (12,854) Prepaid expenses 766 288 Inventory (725) (544) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (6,483) (974) Unearned contract revenue 5,174 (24) 15,360 (11,107) Interest received (paid) (129) (191) Income tax recovered (paid) (3,702) (1,281) 11,529 (12,579) CASH FLOWS GENERATED FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Issuance of common shares net of costs 848 717 Dividends (2,744) (2,232) Draw (repayment) on line of credit - 13,180 Share repurchase - - Payment of lease obligations (709) (614) (2,605) 11,051 CASH FLOWS USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES Investments and loan receivable - (100) Business acquisitions (1,628) - Capitalized research and development (119) (658) Equipment and application software (1,132) (454) (2,879) (1,212) NET CASH (OUTFLOW) INFLOW $ 6,045 $ (2,740) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF PERIOD 24,235 17,135 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF PERIOD $ 30,280 $ 14,395

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements.



Reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to most comparable IFRS measures

These non-GAAP measures are mainly derived from the consolidated financial statements, but do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS; therefore, others using these terms may calculate them differently. The exclusion of certain items from non-GAAP performance measures does not imply that these are necessarily nonrecurring. From time to time, we may exclude additional items if we believe doing so would result in a more transparent and comparable disclosure. Other entities may define the above measures differently than we do. In those cases, it may be difficult to use similarly named non-GAAP measures of other entities to compare performance of those entities to the Company's performance.

Management believes that providing certain non-GAAP performance measures, in addition to IFRS measures, provides users of the Company's financial reports with enhanced understanding of the Company's results and related trends and increases transparency and clarity into the core results of the business. Adjusted EBITDA excludes items that do not reflect, in our opinion, the Company's core performance and helps users of our MD&A to better analyze our results, enabling comparability of our results from one period to another.

Adjusted EBITDA

Three months ended December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 Net profit $ 2,484 $ 4,333 Depreciation of equipment and application software 1,000 572 Depreciation of right of use asset 729 671 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 2,118 889 Lease interest expense 117 110 Changes in fair value related to contingent earn-out 384 207 Interest expense (income) 12 63 Deemed compensation related to acquisition earn-outs 1,847 - Other changes in fair value - (101) Income tax 1,714 1,662 Adjusted EBITDA $ 10,405 $ 8,406



Adjusted net profit and adjusted EPS

Three months ended December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 Net profit $ 2,484 $ 4,333 Other changes in fair value - (101) Changes in fair value related to contingent earn-out 384 207 Deemed Compensation 1,847 - Amortization of intangibles 2,118 889 Adjusted net profit $ 6,833 $ 5,328 Weighted average number of common shares basic 9,783,913 7,943,768 Adjusted EPS Basic 0.70 0.67 Adjusted EPS Diluted 0.69 0.67



The Company uses adjusted net profit and adjusted earnings per share, which remove the impact of our acquisition amortization and gains, resulting in accounting for acquisitions and changes in fair value to measure our performance. These measurements better align the reporting of our results and improve comparability against our peers. We believe that securities analysts, investors and other interested parties frequently use non-GAAP measures in the evaluation of issuers. Management also uses non-GAAP measures in order to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period, prepare annual operating budgets and assess our ability to meet our capital expenditure and working capital requirements. Adjusted profit and adjusted earnings per share are not recognized, defined or standardized measures under the International Financial Reporting Standards. Our definition of adjusted profit and adjusted earnings per share will likely differ from that used by other companies (including our peers) and therefore comparability may be limited. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for or be considered in isolation from measures prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards. Investors are encouraged to review our financial statements and disclosures in their entirety and are cautioned not to put undue reliance on non-GAAP measures and view them in conjunction with the most comparable International Financial Reporting Standards financial measures. The Company has reconciled adjusted profit to the most comparable International Financial Reporting Standards financial measure as shown above.

