True Leaf Campus will be the first facility of its kind to serve the burgeoning B.C. craft cannabis community

Vernon, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 9, 2021) - True Leaf Brands Inc. (CSE: MJ) (OTC Pink: TRLFD) (FSE: TLAA) ("True Leaf" or the "Company") has announced a strategic plan to provide British Columbia's burgeoning craft cannabis community with the services they need.

B.C.'s cannabis industry is currently a mix of growers grandfathered under the pre-legalization rules and licensed producers under the Cannabis Act with strict requirements for quality assurance, security, and sales. The Company's True Leaf Campus facility will serve growers and micro-cultivators seeking a gateway to the legal market.

Micro-cultivators must meet strict zoning, security, quality, and production requirements to become licensed, and only then can sell their product at the wholesale level to licensed standard processors such as True Leaf. The facility at the True Leaf Campus in Lumby, B.C., will offer a full suite of services and seed-to-shelf solutions:

Assistance with the requirement to operate with standard operating procedures and producing product that can meet Health Canada's quality standards

Genetic cleaning, propagation, and cloning

Small scale anti-microbial services

Processing and packaging

Potential royalties or sales through True Leaf's sales channels

The Company is uniquely positioned to support B.C.'s craft cannabis community, with ready access to hundreds of legacy growers in the Okanagan Valley, Kootenays, Fraser Valley, and Vancouver Island.

"B.C. cannabis has a global reputation for quality that was built from the passion and hard work of the craft community. It's time for them to shine and we're here to help," said True Leaf CEO Darcy Bomford. "Our mission is to be a champion to the craft cannabis community by providing the services they need and a legal route to market for their products."

To support the strategic plan, the Company has added three new team members in key positions:

Tom Smale will serve as General Manager of True Leaf Campus. Mr. Smale has worked with several licensed operators and has a deep understanding of Health Canada's regulatory and processing requirements.

Doug Robinson will serve as Master Grower. Mr. Robinson is an experienced local grower with years of consistent production utilizing a number of growing methods.

Nick Foufoulas will support business development. Mr. Foufoulas has deep connections in the industry along with a background in corporate finance and business development.

Legal cannabis sales have, for the first time, overtaken illegal black and grey market sales in Canada. According to Marijuana Business Daily, spending on non-medical cannabis products in the third quarter of last year reached $824 million (CAD) according to the updated figures. Unlicensed non-medical sales, by comparison, were estimated to be $754 million (CAD) in the same period.

True Leaf is currently reaching out to the B.C. craft cannabis community. Interested parties are encouraged to contact the Company at 1 (250) 275-6063.

About True Leaf

True Leaf Brands Inc. is a Licensed Producer based in Vernon, B.C. The Company owns and operates True Leaf Campus, a 19,500 square foot facility located on a 40-acre site zoned for the cultivation, processing, and sale of cannabis, as well as general industrial use.

