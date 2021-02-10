MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI), a leading provider of research-based indexes and analytics announced the results of the February 2021 Quarterly Index Review for the MSCI Equity Indexes including the MSCI Global Standard, MSCI Global Small Cap and MSCI Micro Cap Indexes, the MSCI Global Value and Growth Indexes, the MSCI Frontier Markets and MSCI Frontier Markets Small Cap Indexes, the MSCI Global Islamic Indexes, the MSCI US Equity Indexes, the MSCI US REIT Index, the MSCI China A Onshore Indexes and the MSCI China All Shares Indexes. All changes will be implemented as of the close of February 26, 2021. These changes have been posted on the Index Review web page on MSCI's web site at https://www.msci.com/index-review.

MSCI Global Standard Indexes: Twenty-three securities will be added to and eight securities will be deleted from the MSCI ACWI Index. The three largest additions to the MSCI World Index measured by full company market capitalization will be Roche Holding Inhaber (Switzerland), Airbnb A (USA) and Plug Power (USA). The three largest additions to the MSCI Emerging Markets Index measured by full company market capitalization will be Midea Group Co A (Hk-C) (China), Yihai Kerry Ara A (Hk-C) (China) and Nongfu Spring Co H (China).

MSCI Global Small Cap Indexes: There will be eight additions to and 17 deletions from the MSCI ACWI Small Cap Index.

MSCI Global Investable Market Indexes: There will be 12 additions to and six deletions from the MSCI ACWI Investable Market Index (IMI).

MSCI Global All Cap Indexes: There will be two additions to and no deletions from the MSCI World All Cap Index.

MSCI Frontier Markets Indexes: There will be three additions to and two deletions from the MSCI Frontier Markets Index. The three additions to the MSCI Frontier Markets Index will be Kaspi.Kz Gdr (Kazakhstan), Vietnam Rubber Group Jsc (Vietnam) and Jordan Petro Refinery (Jordan). The reclassification of the MSCI Lebanon Index to Standalone Market status will lead to the deletion of Solidere A (Lebanon) and Solidere B (Lebanon) from the MSCI Frontier Markets Index.

There will be no additions to and one deletion from the MSCI Frontier Markets Small Cap Index.

As previously announced, MSCI will reclassify Lebanon from Frontier Market status to Standalone Market status in one step coinciding with this Index Review. To facilitate index replicability at the time of the reclassification, the two Lebanese securities will be deleted from the MSCI Frontier Markets indexes at a value 80% below their last traded prices as of the close of February 26, 2021.

As a reminder, apart from changes resulting from the reclassification of Lebanon to Standalone Market status, MSCI will not implement changes as part of the February 2021 QIR for the MSCI Bangladesh, MSCI Lebanon and MSCI Nigeria Indexes or impacted composite indexes in light of currently observed market accessibility issues.

MSCI Global Islamic Indexes: twenty-eight securities will be added to and 34 securities will be deleted from the MSCI ACWI Islamic Index. The three largest additions to the MSCI ACWI Islamic Index measured by full company market capitalization will be Target Corp (USA), Hitachi (Japan) and Best Buy Co (USA). There will be three additions to and three deletions from the MSCI Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Countries ex Saudi Arabia IMI Islamic Index.

MSCI US Equity Indexes: There will be five securities added to and no securities deleted from the MSCI US Large Cap 300 Index. The three largest additions to the MSCI US Large Cap 300 Index measured by full company market capitalization will be Roku A, Chewy A and Pinterest A.

Four securities will be added to and four securities will be deleted from the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index. The three largest additions to the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index measured by full company market capitalization will be Crispr Therapeutics, Nuance Communications and Cree Inc.

No securities will be added to and five securities will be deleted from the MSCI US Small Cap 1750 Index.

There will be no additions to and no deletions from the MSCI US Micro Cap Index.

For the MSCI US Investable Market Value Index, there will be no additions or upward changes in Value Inclusion Factor (VIFs), and one deletion or downward change in VIF. For the MSCI US Investable Market Growth Index, there will be no additions or upward changes in Growth Inclusion Factors (GIFs), and no deletions or downward changes in GIFs.

MSCI US REIT Index: There will be no additions to and one deletion from the MSCI US REIT Index.

MSCI China A Onshore Indexes: There will be 13 additions to and five deletions from the MSCI China A Onshore Index. The three largest additions to the MSCI China A Onshore Index will be China Intl Cptl Corp A, Shenzhen Transsion A and Ecovacs Robotics A. There will be five additions to and ten deletions from the MSCI China A Onshore Small Cap Index.

MSCI China All Shares Indexes: There will be 19 additions to and four deletions from the MSCI China All Shares Index. The three largest additions to the MSCI China All Shares Index will be Midea Group Co A, Nongfu Spring Co H and China Intl Cptl Corp A. There will be three additions to and 15 deletions from the MSCI China All Shares Small Cap Index.

About MSCI

MSCI is a leading provider of critical decision support tools and services for the global investment community. With over 50 years of expertise in research, data and technology, we power better investment decisions by enabling clients to understand and analyze key drivers of risk and return and confidently build more effective portfolios. We create industry-leading research-enhanced solutions that clients use to gain insight into and improve transparency across the investment process. To learn more, please visit www.msci.com

