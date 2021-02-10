Digital, tech and telco expert attracted back to former firm by its stature and global capabilities

Boyden, a premier leadership and talent advisory firm with more than 75 offices in over 45 countries, is delighted to announce the return of Mark Soden as Managing Partner of the Technology Practice in Boyden's London Office.

Mark Soden Returns to Boyden UK Ireland as Managing Partner, Technology Practice (Photo: Business Wire)

Soden is well known in the market for his digital expertise and commercial insight in helping private equity-owned and listed companies in the TMT sector to transform their businesses. With specialist experience in building leadership teams for companies going through transformation, Soden has been instrumental in finding board and C-suite leaders to steer organisations through digital evolution.

During 20 years in executive search, Soden has held leadership roles as Managing Director, Technology and Digital Practice, and Regional Managing Director for Western Europe. He is very warmly welcomed back into Boyden's global technology practice by colleagues and clients.

"I am delighted to be joining such an inspiring team in London operating in a global context," said Mark Soden, Managing Partner, Boyden UK Ireland. "As advanced technologies impact every industry, they change the way we live and drive solutions to some of the world's greatest challenges. This is a vital time to be part of the evolving landscape and it is a privilege for me to work with the leaders driving it forward".

Commenting on Soden's appointment, Nick Robeson, Managing Partner, Boyden UK Ireland, said, "We have a very experienced and skilful team in London and Mark is an ideal cultural fit. He will bring gravitas and insight to our clients in the tech space and to other clients seeking counsel as their industries evolve".

