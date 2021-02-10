CBMM uses simulation and design optimization to accelerate testing and use of the naturally occurring element niobium with other materials such as steel in new solutions

Physical tests that used to take five years can be performed digitally in less than a year to analyze durability, toughness, efficiency

3DEXPERIENCE platform on the cloud can help CBMM improve performance and get to market faster

Dassault Systèmes (Paris:DSY) (Euronext Paris: #13065, DSY.PA) today announced that CBMM, the Brazil-based leading supplier of niobium products and technology, is using the 3DEXPERIENCE platform on the cloud to optimize the development of new applications of niobium for the automotive industry. Niobium, a readily available, reliable, soft metal that is ductile, malleable and highly resistant to corrosion, can improve material properties, leading to increased energy efficiency, safety and performance of end products.

Photo courtesy CBMM

CBMM aims to test and increase the use of niobium with other materials such as steel more quickly, to reduce costs and the sales cycle, as well as accelerate its time to market. The 3DEXPERIENCE platform enables it to unify its design, engineering, testing and manufacturing data in a single, fully collaborative digital environment. CBMM can simulate and experience the use of materials and their applications in different product parts, analyze their durability, toughness and efficiency, and optimize their design. It can also create a knowledge base of the many tests and simulations that can be accessed and shared by its international teams to work and innovate more collaboratively.

Projects already underway include the development of new truck structures, road implements, and modern brake systems with more efficient discs and supports.

"Through Dassault Systèmes' solutions, we will optimize the development time of niobium applications and improve our performance," said Rodrigo Barjas Amado, Head of Strategy New Business Development, CBMM. "Developing an application, including its physical tests, takes up to five years. The 3DEXPERIENCE platform will allow us to carry out this same development in less than a year. Digitalized testing processes will also enable automotive manufacturers to access data on the advantages of using new materials and parts with niobium, expanding its use."

"CBMM has a robust technology program to expand and diversify the global niobium market, in addition to exploring its synergies with graphene. A fully integrated digital approach on the cloud with the 3DEXPERIENCE platform helps them comply with sustainability requirements, reduce deadlines, and improve production performance," said Thomas Grand, Vice President, Energy Materials Industry, Dassault Systèmes. "CBMM can also extend its use of the 3DEXPERIENCE platform to automate and accelerate simulations of supply chain management, workforce planning and mine automation to mitigate social, governance and environmental risks or negative impacts."

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes, the 3DEXPERIENCE Company, is a catalyst for human progress. We provide business and people with collaborative 3D virtual environments to imagine sustainable innovations. By creating virtual experience twins of the real world with our 3DEXPERIENCE platform and applications, our customers push the boundaries of innovation, learning and production. Dassault Systèmes brings value to more than 290,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, in more than 140 countries. For more information, visit www.3ds.com.

3DEXPERIENCE, the Compass icon, the 3DS logo, CATIA, BIOVIA, GEOVIA, SOLIDWORKS, 3DVIA, ENOVIA, EXALEAD, NETVIBES, MEDIDATA, CENTRIC PLM, 3DEXCITE, SIMULIA, DELMIA, and IFWE are commercial trademarks or registered trademarks of Dassault Systèmes, a French "société européenne" (Versailles Commercial Register B 322 306 440), or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries.

About CBMM

World leader in the production and commercialization of Niobium products, CBMM has more than 400 customers in 40 countries. Headquartered in Brazil, with offices and subsidiaries in China, the Netherlands, Singapore, Switzerland and the United States, the company supplies cutting-edge products and technology to the infrastructure, mobility, aerospace, and energy sectors. In 2019, CBMM invested in 2DM, a company dedicated to graphene.

