Mittwoch, 10.02.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 654 internationalen Medien
Halo Collective präsentiert Wachstumszahlen bis zu 6.066 %
WKN: A143G0 ISIN: NL0011540547 Ticker-Symbol: AB2 
Tradegate
09.02.21
20:22 Uhr
8,550 Euro
+0,016
+0,19 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
AEX
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.02.2021 | 07:05
ABN AMRO nominates Lars Kramer as new Chief Financial Officer

ABN AMRO nominates Lars Kramer as new Chief Financial Officer

The Supervisory Board announces today that it intends to appoint Lars Kramer as a member of the Executive Board and Chief Financial Officer of ABN AMRO. The nomination is subject to the approval of the European Central Bank (ECB). Until the appointment of Mr Kramer becomes effective, and after Clifford Abrahams steps down on 28 February, Annemieke Roest will serve as acting CFO (subject to regulatory approval).

Lars Kramer is currently a member of the Managing Board and the Chief Financial Officer of Hellenic Bank. Prior to joining Hellenic Bank in 2017, Mr Kramer was employed for over 20 years at ING as CFO, including at ING Wholesale Banking and ING Direct N.V.

Tom de Swaan, Chairman of the ABN AMRO Supervisory Board:

"The Supervisory Board is pleased with the nomination of Lars Kramer. Mr Kramer's strong track record as a CFO and his extensive experience in the banking sector gained in previous senior management positions for over twenty-five years make him well-suited to serve on ABN AMRO's Executive Board as the new CFO. We expect Mr Kramer's leadership qualities and strategic skills to contribute greatly to the successful execution of ABN AMRO's strategy.

The Supervisory Board is very grateful to Mr Abrahams in particular for his valuable contribution to the strategy review and relentless dedication to ABN AMRO."

Upon receipt of the ECB's approval of the intended appointment of Mr Kramer, a formal appointment decision will be made by the Supervisory Board as soon as possible.

ABN AMRO Press Relations ABN AMRO Investor Relations
Jeroen van Maarschalkerweerd Ferdinand Vaandrager
Media Relations & Public Affairs Investor Relations
pressrelations@nl.abnamro.cominvestorrelations@nl.abnamro.com
+31 20 6288900 +31 20 6282282

This press release is published by ABN AMRO Bank N.V. and contains inside information within the meaning of article 7 (1) to (4) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation)


