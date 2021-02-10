Anzeige
Mittwoch, 10.02.2021
Halo Collective präsentiert Wachstumszahlen bis zu 6.066 %
WKN: A1H5UL ISIN: LU0569974404 Ticker-Symbol: 7AA 
Dow Jones News
10.02.2021 | 07:31
102 Leser
Aperam announces dividend payment schedule for 2021

Aperam announces dividend payment schedule for 2021 
10-Feb-2021 / 07:00 CET/CEST 
Luxembourg, 10 February 2021 (07:00 CET) - Aperam announces its detailed dividend payment schedule for 2021. 
 
The Company proposes to maintain its base dividend at EUR 1.75/share, subject to shareholders approval at the next 
Annual General Meeting. 
 
The dividend payments would occur in four equal quarterly installments of EUR 0.4375 (gross) per share in 2021 as 
described below in the detailed dividend schedule. 
 
Dividends are announced in Euros. Dividends are paid in Euros for shares listed on the European Stock Exchanges 
(Amsterdam, Brussels, Paris, Luxembourg). Dividends are paid in US dollars for shares traded in the United States on 
the over-the-counter market in the form of New York registry shares and converted from Euros to US dollars based on the 
European Central Bank exchange rate at the date mentioned in the table below. A Luxembourg withholding tax of 15% is 
applied on the gross dividend amounts. 
 
Table: Detailed dividend schedule 2021 
 
                  1st Quarterly Payment (interim) 2nd Quarterly Payment 3rd Quarterly Payment 4th Quarterly Payment 
Announcement date 25 February 2021                11 May 2021           13 August 2021        9 November 2021 
Ex-Dividend       02 March 2021                   14 May 2021           18 August 2021        12 November 2021 
Record Date       03 March 2021                   17 May 2021           19 August 2021        15 November 2021 
Payment Date      25 March 2021                   11 June 2021          13 September 2021     9 December 2021 
FX Exchange rate  26 February 2021                12 May 2021           16 August 2021        10 November 2021

In order to benefit from exemption of Luxembourg dividend withholding tax at source, an "Informative Memorandum" describing the procedure to obtain an exemption at source of the Luxembourg dividend withholding tax is available at the following:Link

About Aperam

Aperam is a global player in stainless, electrical and specialty steel, with customers in over 40 countries. The business is organised in three primary operating segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel, Services & Solutions and Alloys & Specialties.

Aperam has a flat Stainless and Electrical steel capacity of 2.5 million tonnes in Brazil and Europe and is a leader in high value specialty products. In addition to its industrial network, spread over six production facilities in Brazil, Belgium and France, Aperam has a highly integrated distribution, processing and services network and a unique capability to produce stainless and special steels from low cost biomass (charcoal made from its own FSC-certified forestry).

In 2020, Aperam had sales of EUR 3,624 million and steel shipments of 1.68 million tonnes.

For further information, please refer to our website at www.aperam.com

Contact

Corporate Communications / Laurent Beauloye: +352 27 36 27 103

Investor Relations / Thorsten Zimmermann: +352 27 36 27 304 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Financial Wire News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1167237 10-Feb-2021 CET/CEST

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 10, 2021 01:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
