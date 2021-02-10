DJ Aperam announces dividend payment schedule for 2021

Aperam S.A. / Key word(s): Dividend Aperam announces dividend payment schedule for 2021 10-Feb-2021 / 07:00 CET/CEST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Luxembourg, 10 February 2021 (07:00 CET) - Aperam announces its detailed dividend payment schedule for 2021. The Company proposes to maintain its base dividend at EUR 1.75/share, subject to shareholders approval at the next Annual General Meeting. The dividend payments would occur in four equal quarterly installments of EUR 0.4375 (gross) per share in 2021 as described below in the detailed dividend schedule. Dividends are announced in Euros. Dividends are paid in Euros for shares listed on the European Stock Exchanges (Amsterdam, Brussels, Paris, Luxembourg). Dividends are paid in US dollars for shares traded in the United States on the over-the-counter market in the form of New York registry shares and converted from Euros to US dollars based on the European Central Bank exchange rate at the date mentioned in the table below. A Luxembourg withholding tax of 15% is applied on the gross dividend amounts. Table: Detailed dividend schedule 2021 1st Quarterly Payment (interim) 2nd Quarterly Payment 3rd Quarterly Payment 4th Quarterly Payment Announcement date 25 February 2021 11 May 2021 13 August 2021 9 November 2021 Ex-Dividend 02 March 2021 14 May 2021 18 August 2021 12 November 2021 Record Date 03 March 2021 17 May 2021 19 August 2021 15 November 2021 Payment Date 25 March 2021 11 June 2021 13 September 2021 9 December 2021 FX Exchange rate 26 February 2021 12 May 2021 16 August 2021 10 November 2021

In order to benefit from exemption of Luxembourg dividend withholding tax at source, an "Informative Memorandum" describing the procedure to obtain an exemption at source of the Luxembourg dividend withholding tax is available at the following:Link

About Aperam

Aperam is a global player in stainless, electrical and specialty steel, with customers in over 40 countries. The business is organised in three primary operating segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel, Services & Solutions and Alloys & Specialties.

Aperam has a flat Stainless and Electrical steel capacity of 2.5 million tonnes in Brazil and Europe and is a leader in high value specialty products. In addition to its industrial network, spread over six production facilities in Brazil, Belgium and France, Aperam has a highly integrated distribution, processing and services network and a unique capability to produce stainless and special steels from low cost biomass (charcoal made from its own FSC-certified forestry).

In 2020, Aperam had sales of EUR 3,624 million and steel shipments of 1.68 million tonnes.

For further information, please refer to our website at www.aperam.com

Contact

Corporate Communications / Laurent Beauloye: +352 27 36 27 103

Investor Relations / Thorsten Zimmermann: +352 27 36 27 304 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

