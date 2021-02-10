Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 10.02.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 654 internationalen Medien
Halo Collective präsentiert Wachstumszahlen bis zu 6.066 %
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JEML ISIN: GB00B5LJSC86 Ticker-Symbol: 0AI 
Stuttgart
10.02.21
08:21 Uhr
0,340 Euro
-0,001
-0,29 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AWILCO DRILLING PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AWILCO DRILLING PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,3010,36909:14
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.02.2021 | 07:41
96 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Awilco Drilling Plc: Awilco Drilling PLC: Awilco Drilling Reports Q4 2020 Results


Awilco Drilling PLC reports contract revenue of USD 8.6 million (USD 10.6 million Q3), Adjusted EBITDA of USD 2.6 million loss (USD 1.7 million positive in Q3) and a net loss of USD 141.1 million, (USD 1.0 million loss in Q3). Net loss includes de-recognition of assets totaling USD 110.8 million and impairments of USD 25 million.

Revenue efficiency was 54.1% during the quarter (100% in Q3).

Operational uptime was 81.8% during the quarter (100% in Q3).

Contract backlog at the end of Q4 was approximately USD 15.0 million (USD 15.2 million Q3).

Please see attached for the Q4 2020 report.

A digital presentation will be held today, on 10 February 2021, at 13:00 UK timeprior to the meeting. There will be a Q&A session after the presentation.

To join the digital meeting, please click this linkor copy and paste the following address into your browser: https://teams.microsoft.com/l/meetup-join/19%3ameeting_ZDU1M2ZkMzYtNjQwNi00NTU1LTg5OTctM2IzMjUxMmY3Y2Iy%40thread.v2/0?context=%7b%22Tid%22%3a%22c6903860-15d6-4675-a5fe-cf03764de020%22%2c%22Oid%22%3a%22b70a3a9b-a081-41f9-b2a4-3e57ef82979e%22%2c%22IsBroadcastMeeting%22%3atrue%7d

A replay of the presentation will be made available on the Company website after the event.

Aberdeen, 10 February 2021

For further information please contact:

Eric Jacobs, Interim CEO
Phone: +44 1224 737900

Cathrine Haavind, IR Manager
Phone: +47 93 42 84 64
Email: ch@awilcodrilling.com

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachment

  • AWDR Q4 2020 report (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/43bb09b9-c7d8-4528-a575-c7f28d0018e0)

AWILCO DRILLING-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.