VENTE-UNIQUE.COM: Growth acceleration confirmed in Q1 2021: revenues up 68%

10 February 2021. Vente-Unique.com, a European specialist in online furniture sales, today announces its unaudited revenues for the first quarter of FY 2020-2021 (1st October 2020 to 31 December 2020).

Vente-Unique.com begins the year with Q1 revenues of €44.2 million, representing a very strong year-on-year growth of 68%. The Company thus confirms its growth acceleration as announced, following a 43% increase in H2 2019-2020.

This outstanding performance was driven by Vente-Unique.com's capacity to meet the high demand from European customers thanks to secure supplies and an agile, fully optimised logistics chain. This growth also illustrates the Company's success in winning, satisfying and retaining an increasing number of customers as the digital transformation of the European furniture market gathers pace.

IFRS (€000) 2019-2020 2020-2021 Change France 14,947 24,413 +63% Northern and Eastern Europe[1] 7,231 13,301 +84% Southern Europe[2] 4,082 6,437 +58% Total 26,259 44,152 +68%

Consistent growth across all regions

Q1 revenues in France amounted to €24.4 million, implying excellent year-on-year growth of 63%. driven by increasing brand awareness combined with market consolidation of the French market.

Over the same period, the Company's international operations enjoyed strong momentum with revenues up 74% year on year, now accounting for 45% of total Company sales (up 2 percentage points year on year).

Northern and Eastern Europe (€13.3 million) posted the best performance with revenues up by a record 84% year on year. Southern Europe (€6.4 million) also enjoyed excellent momentum over the quarter, up 58% year on year.

Overall, the 11 countries posted double-digit growth for the quarter.

Outlook remains highly favourable

The strong sales surge is continuing into the second quarter of the year despite the postponement of the opening of the winter sales in France to January 20.

This performance is enabling the Company to move steadily towards its target of achieving revenues of €150 million over 12 months by the end of September 2022.

About Vente-unique.com

Founded in 2006, Vente-unique.com (Euronext Growth: ALVU), subsidiary of CAFOM Group (Euronext - CAFO), is a European specialist in online furniture sales. The company covers 11 countries (France, Austria, Belgium, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Spain and Switzerland) and has delivered to over 1.75 million customers since its inception. In 2020, Vente-unique.com posted revenues of €119 million, up 24%.

[1] Germany + Austria + Belgium + Luxembourg + Netherlands + Poland + Switzerland

[2] Spain + Italy + Portugal

