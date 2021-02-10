Tectonic Gold Plc - CEO Interview On London South East

10 February 2021

TECTONIC GOLD PLC

("Tectonic Gold" or the "Company")

CEO Interview on London South East

Tectonic Gold plc (TDIM: TTAU), the Intrusive Related Gold System ("IRGS") explorer, is pleased to share an interview interview with the CEO, Brett Boynton, published by London South East ("LSE") earlier this week.

Link to LSE interview note:

https://www.lse.co.uk/media/tectonic-gold-finding-the-next-generation-of-gold-discoveries-using-oil-and-gas-technology.html

or www.lse.co.uk and search for TTAU.PL

Mr. Brett Boynton, Managing Director - Tectonic Gold Plc

"Following our graduation to the Apex segment of the Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market, I talked with Sarah Lowther about our Specimen Hill and Mount Cassidy campaigns, the years of research into Intrusive Related Gold Systems and the technology we use that has enabled Tectonic to run these successful drilling programs and what is going to be keeping us busy for the weeks and months ahead. We also had a quick diversion into the Ring of Fire, covering both the Johnny Cash hit and the tectonic belt around the Pacific Ocean that is home to some of the worlds largest gold and copper discoveries, from the Andes in South America, through the Rockies and into the Yukon, across to Far Eastern Russia, the North China Craton, South East Asia and home to Australia. We hope it is informative and gives you some more insight into what Tectonic Gold is all about."

For further information, please contact:

Tectonic Gold plc

Brett Boynton

Sam Quinn

www.tectonicgold.com.

@tectonic_gold +61 2 9241 7665

Financial Adviser, Corporate Adviser and Broker

VSA Capital Limited +44 20 3005 5000

Andrew Raca - Corporate Finance

Andrew Monk - Corporate Broking

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.