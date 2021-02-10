Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 10.02.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 654 internationalen Medien
Halo Collective präsentiert Wachstumszahlen bis zu 6.066 %
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1KB1R ISIN: GB00B9276C59 Ticker-Symbol: LYC1 
Stuttgart
10.02.21
08:05 Uhr
0,016 Euro
0,000
-0,63 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TECTONIC GOLD PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TECTONIC GOLD PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
10.02.2021 | 08:04
122 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Tectonic Gold Plc - CEO Interview On London South East

Tectonic Gold Plc - CEO Interview On London South East

PR Newswire

London, February 9

10 February 2021

TECTONIC GOLD PLC

("Tectonic Gold" or the "Company")

CEO Interview on London South East

Tectonic Gold plc (TDIM: TTAU), the Intrusive Related Gold System ("IRGS") explorer, is pleased to share an interview interview with the CEO, Brett Boynton, published by London South East ("LSE") earlier this week.

Link to LSE interview note:

  • https://www.lse.co.uk/media/tectonic-gold-finding-the-next-generation-of-gold-discoveries-using-oil-and-gas-technology.html
  • or www.lse.co.uk and search for TTAU.PL

Mr. Brett Boynton, Managing Director - Tectonic Gold Plc

"Following our graduation to the Apex segment of the Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market, I talked with Sarah Lowther about our Specimen Hill and Mount Cassidy campaigns, the years of research into Intrusive Related Gold Systems and the technology we use that has enabled Tectonic to run these successful drilling programs and what is going to be keeping us busy for the weeks and months ahead. We also had a quick diversion into the Ring of Fire, covering both the Johnny Cash hit and the tectonic belt around the Pacific Ocean that is home to some of the worlds largest gold and copper discoveries, from the Andes in South America, through the Rockies and into the Yukon, across to Far Eastern Russia, the North China Craton, South East Asia and home to Australia. We hope it is informative and gives you some more insight into what Tectonic Gold is all about."

For further information, please contact:

Tectonic Gold plc
Brett Boynton
Sam Quinn
www.tectonicgold.com.
@tectonic_gold		+61 2 9241 7665

Financial Adviser, Corporate Adviser and Broker

VSA Capital Limited +44 20 3005 5000

Andrew Raca - Corporate Finance

Andrew Monk - Corporate Broking

Ends

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

TECTONIC GOLD-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.