One Media iP Group Plc - Acquisition of 21 Vision catalogue royalties

10 February 2021

One Media iP Group Plc

("One Media" or the "Company")

Acquisition of 21 Vision catalogue royalties

One Media iP Group Plc (AIM: OMIP), the digital music rights acquirer, publisher and distributor, is pleased to announce that it has acquired the licensor's share of the royalties to the 21 Vision catalogue of rights ('the Catalogue'), which contains over 2,000 recordings from some of the all-time music greats from over the last seven decades.

Since 2009, the 21 Vision catalogue has been licensed to One Media on a royalty-sharing basis. As part of the deal, One Media has acquired the licensor's royalty share of the catalogue on an in perpetuity basis, which allows the Company to continue to exploit the catalogue via all of its digital mediums and collect all revenues associated with the licence.

The Catalogue includes rare music concerts and live recordings performed by over 70 artists who, since the digital era began, have a renewed popularity as they are rediscovered by growing global audiences. Such performers include Glenn Millar, The Andrews Sisters, The Ink Spots, Vera Lynn, Count Basie, Flanagan & Allen and Cole Porter, music reminiscent of the Dads Army generation (over 60+) whose age group now form 29% of digital streaming consumers according to Statista.

The acquisition, which was in the normal course of business, was completed through One Media's Harmony IP asset release programme. Harmony IP allows music rights holders advanced access to the future earnings of their intellectual property by purchasing a portion of their rights upfront. www.harmonyip.com

Michael Infante, CEO of One Media iP, commented: "We have worked with 21 Vision for 12 years, marketing their music catalogue on a royalty sharing basis. By buying out the licensor's royalty share, One Media secures the rights to the catalogue on an in-perpetuity basis, whilst also increasing its margin by taking a bigger share of the royalty.

The Harmony IP initiative is open to all of our existing licensors, and allows One Media to increase its profitability using its cash resource to acquire our partners' royalty streams. We look forward to keeping the market updated on our progress."

-Ends-

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014. The person who arranged the release of this information is Michael Infante, Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

One Media iP Group Plc

Michael Infante - CEO

Claire Blunt - Chairman +44 (0)175 378 5500



+44 (0)175 378 5501 Cairn Financial Advisers LLP (Nominated Adviser)

Liam Murray

Jo Turner

Ludovico Lazzaretti +44 (0)20 7213 0880

Cenkos Securities plc (Broker)

Max Hartley

Max Gould

Michael Johnson (Sales) +44 (0)20 7397 8900 Yellow Jersey PR (PR & IR)

Felicity Winkles +44 (0)20 3004 9512

About One Media iP Group Plc

One Media is a digital music rights acquirer, publisher and distributor. The Group specialises in purchasing and monetising intellectual property rights with proven, repeat income streams. One Media adds value to its content by maximising its availability in over 600 digital stores globally, including Apple Music, YouTube, Amazon and Spotify.

One Media's music is also widely used for synchronisation in film, TV and digital gaming whilst its video content is primarily viewed on YouTube where One Media operates over 20 YouTube channels as a certified partner. Additionally the Company's Men & Motors TV series is now available on Kepang connect TV. www.menandmotors.com

One Media is listed on the London Stock Exchange on the AIM index, under the symbol 'OMIP'.

For further information, please visit www.omip.co.uk and http://www.harmonyip.com/