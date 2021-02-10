MBJ Solutions and TÜV Rheinland have jointly developed PV TravelLab, which is purportedly the world's first portable laboratory for PV module tests. It can be used to assess solar panels at any location in the world.From pv magazine Germany Germany's TÜV Rheinland has developed PV TravelLab, a mobile laboratory to test solar modules. The small, portable lab can be completely dismantled, so it can fit into seven transport cases for easy transport as airplane luggage. TÜV Rheinland jointly developed the testing system with Germany's MBJ Solutions, which specializes in testing and measurement ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...