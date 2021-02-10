Real Energy, an oil and gas developer, continues to pursue its hydrogen ambitions. It recently entered into a key partnership with Port Anthony Renewables to build and develop a large-scale hydrogen production facility in the Australian state of Victoria.From pv magazine Australia The Pure Hydrogen International joint venture - comprising Liberty Hydrogen and Real Energy's wholly owned offshoot, Pure Hydrogen - has signed a term sheet with hydrogen developer Port Anthony Renewables to build a 20-ton-per-day hydrogen production facility at Port Anthony, about 200 kilometers southeast of Melbourne, ...

