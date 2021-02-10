Gujarat-based solar developer KPI Global has signed power supply agreements with nine different industrial customers for 13.15 MW of PV capacity.From pv magazine India Gujarat-based KPI Global has signed power supply agreements with nine industrial customers for 13.15 MW of solar capacity in India. The offtakers include Cadila Healthcare (1.7 MW), Ginni Filaments (1.2 MW), Palsana Enviro Protection Limited (3 MW), Pratibha Fabrics (1 MW), Sachin Paper Mills (0.60 MW), Yes Fashions (1.25 MW), United Phosphorous Limited (1.2 MW), United Phosphorous Limited (1.40 MW), and Super Deluxe Paper Mills ...

