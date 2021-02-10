Abu Dhabi-based Masdar says that the United States offers "considerable scope for further growth."From pv magazine USA Abu Dhabi-based Masdar has achieved first close on its acquisition of a 50% stake in a 1.6 GW project portfolio in the United States from EDF Renewables North America. It did not disclose the financial terms of the transaction. Masdar and EDF Renewables North America announced a deal last year to partner on eight renewable energy projects. They included five solar PV projects in California, totaling 689 MW, 75 MW of lithium-ion storage capacity at two sites, and 815 MW of wind ...

