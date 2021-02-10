DFDS A/S: DFDS: January volume report: Freight down 12% after Q4 stockbuilding reversed as expected

Investor news no. 07/2021

DFDS reports monthly ferry volumes for freight and passengers to provide additional insight into the development of volume trends in DFDS' European route network.

DFDS ferry volumes January LTM* Freight 2020 2021 Change 2020-19 2021-20 Change Lane metres, '000 3,212 2,831 -11.9% 41,194 40,508 -1.7% Passenger 2020 2021 Change 2020-19 2021-20 Change Passengers, '000 228 37 -83.7% 5,126 1,307 -74.5% *Last twelve months

Ferry - freight: Total volumes in January 2021 were 13% below 2020 adjusted for structural route changes. Volumes for routes calling the UK were down 21% with volumes picking up towards the end of the month.

North Sea volumes were below 2020 as the stockbuilding ahead of Brexit reversed and the adoption of new rules and processes slowed trading. Volumes between Sweden and Belgium were above 2020. Volumes on the English Channel were likewise reduced by the stockbuilding reversal. The new route between Ireland and France was successfully launched with volumes ahead of expectations. Baltic Sea volumes were above 2020 adjusted for the closure of the Paldiski-Hanko route. Mediterranean volumes were well above 2020 in all main corridors.

Ferry - passenger: Total number of passengers in January 2021 was 84% below 2020. The decrease reflects a continued negative impact from travel restrictions related to Covid-19 on the two cruise ferry routes and the Channel. In the Baltic Sea, passenger numbers were above 2020 driven by higher volumes on one route.

DFDS' ferry routes enable trade and travel in and around Europe. Use the link below to see a map of the entire network.

http://social.dfds.com/2Qq

The February volume report is expected to be published on 11 March 2021.

