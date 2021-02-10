Anzeige
Mittwoch, 10.02.2021
Halo Collective präsentiert Wachstumszahlen bis zu 6.066 %
Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC Announces Allotment of Shares

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 10, 2021 / Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc (LSE:HEMO) announces that it has allotted 7,741,935 new ordinary shares of £0.01 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") in settlement of an arrangement fee due to the arranger of the Financing Facility announced on 18 November 18 2020 and approved by the Company's shareholders on 6 January 2021, under which an initial draw down of £12,000,000 was made on 3 February 2021.

An application has been made to the London Stock Exchange Main Market and admission of the new Ordinary Shares to trading is expected on or around 11 February 2021 ("Admission"). The new Ordinary Shares will rank pari passu with the existing Ordinary Shares in the Company.

Total Voting Rights

Following Admission of the new Ordinary Shares, the Company will have 441,378,190 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each in issue with voting rights. The Company does not hold any shares in treasury. This figure may then be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Enquiries:

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc

https://hemogenyx.com

Dr Vladislav Sandler, Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder

headquarters@hemogenyx.com

Peter Redmond, Director

peter.redmond@hemogenyx.com

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP

Tel: +44 (0)20 3470 0470

Matthew Johnson, Vadim Alexandre, Adam Cowl

Peterhouse Capital Limited

Tel: +44 (0)20 7469 0930

Lucy Williams, Duncan Vasey, Charles Goodfellow

About Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals is a publicly traded company (LSE: HEMO) headquartered in London, with its US operating subsidiaries, Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals LLC and Immugenyx LLC, located in New York City at its state-of-the-art research facility.

The Company is a pre-clinical stage biopharmaceutical group developing new medicines and treatments to treat blood and autoimmune disease and to bring the curative power of bone marrow transplantation to a greater number of patients suffering from otherwise incurable life-threatening diseases. Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals is developing several distinct and complementary product candidates, as well as a platform technology that it uses as an engine for novel product development.

For more than 50 years, bone marrow transplantation has been used to save the lives of patients suffering from blood diseases. The risks of toxicity and death that are associated with bone marrow transplantation, however, have meant that the procedure is restricted to use only as a last resort. The Company's technology has the potential to enable many more patients suffering from devastating blood diseases such as leukemia and lymphoma, as well as severe autoimmune diseases such as multiple sclerosis, aplastic anemia and systemic lupus erythematosus (Lupus), to benefit from bone marrow transplantation.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/628841/Hemogenyx-Pharmaceuticals-PLC-Announces-Allotment-of-Shares

© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
