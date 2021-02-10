Anzeige
Mittwoch, 10.02.2021
Halo Collective präsentiert Wachstumszahlen bis zu 6.066 %
Dow Jones News
10.02.2021 | 08:31
77 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Daily Mail and General Trust plc: Investor Briefing virtual event

DJ Daily Mail and General Trust plc: Investor Briefing virtual event 

Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT) 
Daily Mail and General Trust plc: Investor Briefing virtual event 
10-Feb-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
10 February 2021 
Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT) 
 
Investor Briefing virtual event 
 
DMGT will be hosting a briefing for investors and analysts today, Wednesday 10 February.  The event will focus on 
DMGT's Property Information businesses, Landmark Information Group and Trepp. 
 
Today's event will comprise a thorough presentation of both businesses in an engaging and informative interview format. 
  Speakers will include Annemarie DiCola, CEO of Trepp, and Simon Brown and Stephen Stout, CEO and Executive Chairman 
of Landmark. Live question and answer sessions will enable analysts and investors to pose questions to the management 
teams following each session. 
 
The Trepp presentation will focus on the company's market-leading position, strengths and growth opportunities as a 
provider of data, risk insights and technology solutions to the structured finance and commercial real estate (CRE) 
markets.  The Landmark presentation will cover how the business has developed an end-to-end ecosystem serving the 
entire UK property transaction chain and how this will help drive the digital transformation of the property 
transaction process. 
 
Today's virtual event will be broadcast at 2.00pm UK time, 9.00am East Coast time. It will be necessary to register in 
advance, in order to receive a verification code to access the event. To register and access the event, please visit 
DMGT's website, www.dmgt.com/IB-Feb-21. 
 
There will be no new material disclosures or current trading information provided. 
 
For further information 
 
For analyst and institutional enquiries: 
Adam Webster, Head of Investor Relations  +44 20 3615 2903 
 
 
For media enquiries: 
Doug Campbell, Teneo                      +44 7753 136628 
   Paul Durman, Teneo                     +44 7793 522824 About DMGT

DMGT manages a portfolio of companies that provide businesses and consumers with compelling information, analysis, insight, events, news and entertainment. The Group takes a long-term approach to investment and has market-leading positions in consumer media, insurance risk, property information, education technology and events & exhibitions. In total, DMGT generates revenues of around GBP1.2bn. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:          GB00BJQZC279 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:          DMGT 
LEI Code:      4OFD47D73QFJ1T1MOF29 
Sequence No.:  93303 
EQS News ID:   1167196 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 10, 2021 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
