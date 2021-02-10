DJ Daily Mail and General Trust plc: Investor Briefing virtual event

Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT) Daily Mail and General Trust plc: Investor Briefing virtual event 10-Feb-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10 February 2021 Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT) Investor Briefing virtual event DMGT will be hosting a briefing for investors and analysts today, Wednesday 10 February. The event will focus on DMGT's Property Information businesses, Landmark Information Group and Trepp. Today's event will comprise a thorough presentation of both businesses in an engaging and informative interview format. Speakers will include Annemarie DiCola, CEO of Trepp, and Simon Brown and Stephen Stout, CEO and Executive Chairman of Landmark. Live question and answer sessions will enable analysts and investors to pose questions to the management teams following each session. The Trepp presentation will focus on the company's market-leading position, strengths and growth opportunities as a provider of data, risk insights and technology solutions to the structured finance and commercial real estate (CRE) markets. The Landmark presentation will cover how the business has developed an end-to-end ecosystem serving the entire UK property transaction chain and how this will help drive the digital transformation of the property transaction process. Today's virtual event will be broadcast at 2.00pm UK time, 9.00am East Coast time. It will be necessary to register in advance, in order to receive a verification code to access the event. To register and access the event, please visit DMGT's website, www.dmgt.com/IB-Feb-21. There will be no new material disclosures or current trading information provided. For further information For analyst and institutional enquiries: Adam Webster, Head of Investor Relations +44 20 3615 2903 For media enquiries: Doug Campbell, Teneo +44 7753 136628 Paul Durman, Teneo +44 7793 522824 About DMGT

DMGT manages a portfolio of companies that provide businesses and consumers with compelling information, analysis, insight, events, news and entertainment. The Group takes a long-term approach to investment and has market-leading positions in consumer media, insurance risk, property information, education technology and events & exhibitions. In total, DMGT generates revenues of around GBP1.2bn. -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

