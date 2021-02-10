Anzeige
Mittwoch, 10.02.2021
Halo Collective präsentiert Wachstumszahlen bis zu 6.066 %
WKN: 853823 ISIN: US6516391066 Ticker-Symbol: NMM 
Tradegate
10.02.21
08:57 Uhr
50,08 Euro
+0,55
+1,11 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
NYSE Arca Gold Miners
1-Jahres-Chart
NEWMONT CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NEWMONT CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
49,85050,0809:25
49,82550,0409:25
Dow Jones News
10.02.2021 | 08:31
170 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Edison Investment Research Limited: Newmont Corporation (NEM/NGT): Initiation - The sustainable leader

DJ Edison Investment Research Limited: Newmont Corporation (NEM/NGT): Initiation - The sustainable leader 

Edison Investment Research Limited 
Edison Investment Research Limited: Newmont Corporation (NEM/NGT): Initiation - The sustainable leader 
10-Feb-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
London, UK, 10 February 2021 
 
Newmont Corporation (NEM/NGT): Initiation - The sustainable leader 
Even with investment in new growth projects, we expect Newmont's pre-financing cash flows to increase by 47.4%, from 
USUSD2.6bn to USUSD3.9bn (or USUSD4.83/share) by FY25 and to continue to increase thereafter as past investment is brought to 
account and net debt potentially extinguished. At the same time, shareholders will also benefit from a market-leading 
dividend as well as a share buyback programme of approximately the same order of magnitude. 
 
Based on nine measures across three methodologies, our blended average valuation of Newmont's shares is USUSD76.34/share. 
Stated alternatively, we calculate that Newmont's current share price of USUSD59.30/share discounts a real cost of equity 
of 7.7%, which is approximately double that implied by prevailing market conditions. This puts it on a premium rating 
relative to its peers, but may be justified by the company's size, track record and that fact that almost all of its 
operations are in top tier jurisdictions. However, Newmont remains cheap relative to its own historical valuation 
measures, which, on average, imply a share price over USUSD100/share. 
Click here to view the full report or here to sign up to receive research as it is published. 
 
All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website 
www.edisongroup.com 
About Edison: Edison is a leading research and investor relations consultancy, connecting listed companies to the 
widest pool of global investors. By focusing on the volume and quality of investors reached - across institutions, 
family offices, wealth managers and retail investors - Edison can create and gauge intent to purchase, even in the 
darkest pools of capital, and then make introductions via non-deal roadshows, events or virtual meetings. 
Having been the first in-market 17 years ago, Edison now has more than 100 analysts covering every economic sector. 
Headquartered in London, Edison also has offices in New York, Frankfurt, Amsterdam and Tel Aviv and a presence in 
Athens, Johannesburg and Sydney. 
Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. 
Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not 
solicitations to buy or sell any securities. 
For more information, please contact Edison: 
Charles Gibson, +44 (0)20 3077 5724, mining@edisongroup.com 
Learn more at www.edisongroup.com and connect with Edison on: 
LinkedIn        https://www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/ 
Twitter           www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res 
YouTube       www.youtube.com/edisonitv 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1167171 10-Feb-2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 10, 2021 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
