Mittwoch, 10.02.2021
Halo Collective präsentiert Wachstumszahlen bis zu 6.066 %
WKN: A1W62V ISIN: US87238U2033 Ticker-Symbol: 13T1 
Stuttgart
10.02.21
08:08 Uhr
37,800 Euro
-2,000
-5,03 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Russian D. Index
10.02.2021 | 08:34
TCS Group Holding PLC announces the launch of a new management long-term incentive program and a Key-Employee Retention Programme

TCS Group Holding PLC (TCS) 
TCS Group Holding PLC announces the launch of a new management long-term incentive program and a Key-Employee Retention 
Programme 
10-Feb-2021 / 10:02 MSK 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TCS Group Holding PLC announces the launch of a new management long-term incentive program and a Key-Employee Retention 
Programme 
 
Limassol, Cyprus - 10 February 2021. TCS Group Holding PLC (TCS LI) (the "Group"), Russia's leading provider of online 
retail financial and lifestyle services via its Tinkoff.ru financial ecosystem, announces the launch of a new 
management long-term incentive program (MLTIP) and a Key-Employee Retention Programme (KERP). 
 
The Group's original MLTIP launched in 2016 proved very successful in motivating and retaining key staff. It will soon 
come to an end. After consulting with stakeholders the Group has therefore decided to scale the MLTIP (equity-based) 
and create a new KERP (cash-based, equity-linked) which will initially cover around 300 beneficiaries. These are top- 
and mid-level managers representing all operational divisions of the Group. We expect that the KERP will be 
significantly expanded later this year. 
 
The equity-based MLTIP includes awards currently totaling 5.35m GDRs and vests over 5 years, starting from August 
2021.The MLTIP contains a standard deferral clause in case of underperformance by the management team. The Group plans 
to fund the MLTIP through a combination of opportunistic buy-backs and new share issuance. 
 
 
For enquiries: 
                               Tinkoff 
Tinkoff 
                               Larisa Chernysheva 
Artem Lebedev                  IR Department 
PR Department 
                               + 7 495 648-10-00 (ext. 2312) 
+ 7 495 648-10-00 (ext. 2202) 
                               Neri Tollardo 
Alexandr Leonov 
                               +44 7741 078383 
+ 7 495 648-10-00 (ext. 35738) 
                               ir@tinkoff.ru 
pr@tinkoff.ru

TCS Group Holding PLC

TCS Group Holding PLC is an innovative provider of online retail financial services. It includes Tinkoff Bank, mobile virtual network operator Tinkoff Mobile, Tinkoff Insurance, management company Tinkoff Capital, Tinkoff Software DC, a network of development hubs in major Russian cities, and Tinkoff Education. The Group is currently developing Tinkoff ecosystem, which offers financial and lifestyle services.

The Group was founded in 2006 by Russian entrepreneur Oleg Tinkov and has been listed on the London Stock Exchange and on the Moscow Exchange.

The Group's key business is Tinkoff Bank, a fully online bank that serves over 11 mn customers and forms the core of the Tinkoff ecosystem.

Tinkoff Bank is the second largest player in the Russian credit card market, with a share of 13.2%. The 9M 2020 IFRS net income of TCS Group Holding PLC amounted to RUB 31.9bn. The ROE was 40.8%.

With no branches, the Group serves all its customers remotely via online channels and a cloud-based call centre. To ensure smooth delivery of the Group's products, the Group has a proprietary nationwide network of representatives.

In 2018, Global Finance named Tinkoff Bank the world's Best Consumer Digital Bank, in 2019, 2018, 2016 and 2015, the Best Consumer Digital Bank in Russia, and in 2019, the Best Consumer Digital Bank in Central and Eastern Europe. In 2017 and 2013, the Banker recognised Tinkoff Bank as the Bank of the Year in Russia. The bank's mobile app has consistently received top industry ratings and awards (in 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016 by Deloitte and in 2018 by Global Finance). ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 10, 2021 02:02 ET (07:02 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
