HELSINKI, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kamux is pleased to invite investors, analysts and media to its virtual Capital Markets Day 2021. The event will take place on Wednesday 3rd March, 2021 at 15:00 - approx. 17:00 EET. The presentations of the day can be followed via webcast at https://kamux.videosync.fi/2021-cmd.

The CMD focuses on Kamux's growth plans, targets and strategy.

The presentations will be held in English. The presentation material will be available on Kamux's website https://www.kamux.com/en/releases-and-publications/capital-markets-day-2021/ on the day of the event.

More detailed information about the final agenda and schedule of the event will be published closer to the event at https://www.kamux.com/en/releases-and-publications/capital-markets-day-2021/.

We are looking forward to welcoming you to our virtual Capital Markets Day 2021.

Kamux Corporation

Juha Kalliokoski

CEO

For more information, please contact:

ir@kamux.fi

Satu Otala, Communications Director, tel. +358 400 629 337

Kamux Corporation is a retail chain specializing in the sale of used cars and related integrated services that has grown rapidly. Kamux combines online shopping with an extensive showroom network to provide its customers with a great service experience anytime, anywhere. In addition to digital channels, the company has total of 78 car showrooms in Finland, Sweden and Germany. Since its founding, the company has sold approximately 300,000 used cars, 55,432 of which were sold in 2019. Kamux's revenue reached EUR 658.5 million in 2019. In 2019, Kamux's average number of employees was 595 in terms of full-time equivalent employees. The shares of Kamux are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.

www.kamux.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/kamux/r/invitation-to-kamux-s-virtual-capital-markets-day-2021,c3283325