Newly Released Antiviral Fabric from SQ Group Kills COVID-19 Virus

JINAN, China, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jinan Shengquan Group Share Holding Co., Ltd. (SQ Group) in collaboration with Hong Kong Nano and Advanced Materials Institute (NAMI) released its latest scientific research result, a newly unveiled antiviral, antibacterial fabric.

According to the report, the fabric, which is named Nano-VTS, is treated with a special biopolysaccharide material, and able to kill 100% of the COVID-19 virus (SARS-CoV-2) under experimental conditions. This specially designed fabric can provide a long-term and effective prevention against COVID-19 virus infection and is currently being used to mass-produce masks and other personal protective equipment.

Recently in Jinan, an appraisal meeting was held to discuss the scientific and technological achievements of SQ Group's Nano-VTC antibacterial, antiviral material. Jiang Shicheng, academician from the Chinese Academy of Engineering, Sun Gang, director of the Heilongjiang Animal Disease Prevention and Control Center, and Guan Yuntao, biosafety review expert with the National Health Commission of the People's Republic of China, attended the meeting and concurred that the breakthrough as being a positive step forward in combatting the COVID-19 pandemic both domestically and abroad. Given the absence of such fabrics being used around the world, the attendees concluded that this fabric has extensive application value and recommended its accelerating production and distribution.

The antiviral effectivity of Nano-VTS has been verified by international and third party institutes. So far, the fabric has passed international standard antiviral and safety tests in US Microbac, British Intertek, Swiss SGS, Guangdong Detection Centre of Microbiology, CNTAC Testing Centre, and German Hohenstein. Patents have been filed around the world to protect its intellectual property.

The newly developed Nano-VTS antibacterial and antiviral fabric effectively kills 3 of the 7 currently known coronaviruses that can infect humans, COVID-19, SARS, and HCoV-229E. Test data from Chinese high-level biosafety laboratories confirm that the fabric can kill 100% of the COVID-19 virus within 60 minutes. The British Virology Research Services (VRS) , an independent third-part testing agency, confirmed the findings that the virus was reduced by 90% within 5 minutes of contact with the fabric and 99.99% after 120 minutes.

According to reports, the biopolysaccharide polymer structure in the fabric can actively adsorb and capture bacteria and viruses by contacting, then kills them through biological activity. As it is the structure of the fabric that make it effective, even after 30 washes, it is still able to kill over 99% of the viruses. This resilience means the Nano-VTS antiviral, antibacterial fabric is ideal for daily use without frequent replacement. Currently, SQ Group masks produced with this fabric have already passed the EU mask standard CWA17553-2020 test and entered the market. In the future, this fabric could also be used in gloves, PPE, hospital bed sheets, and public transportation seat covers.

Experts believe that in terms of epidemic-prevention, anything that can limit the infectivity of surfaces in high-population and high-risk areas will be of great value. SQ Group's Nano-VTS antiviral, antibacterial fabric is a positive achievement in combatting the COVID-19 coronavirus epidemic and saving lives.

About SQ Group

Jinan Shengquan Group Share Holding Co., Ltd. was founded in 1979 and is located in Shandong province, Zhangqiu City. With 3,600 employees, SQ Group focuses on R&D, and application in biomass materials, and pharmaceuticals. Innovation is at the heart of SQ Group and the company firmly holds respect for labor, knowledge, talent, and creative ideas. Every year, SQ Group invests more than RMB 150 million into research in pursuit of its vision to 'take from nature, serve society, and benefit mankind'.

