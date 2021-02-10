Carbon price levied on imported goods should be linked to level set by the bloc's emissions trading system and should cover the power sector by 2023, according to members of the European Parliament's environment committee.MEPs are set to vote on a proposed EU carbon border during the full plenary of the parliament planned in a month's time. Members of the parliament's committee on environment, public health and food safety endorsed the proposal by 58 votes to eight, with ten abstentions, on Friday and the matter is expected to be voted on by the full plenary during the session planned from ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...