RingCentral UK Ltd. and CDW, technology services and solutions provider, today announced that Lush Cosmetics has selected RingCentral to power its business communications across its global workforce and enable them to better engage with their customers.

RingCentral UK Ltd. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG), a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center solutions.

As a growing organisation, Lush needed a communications solution capable of scaling to meet the increasing demands of their business. They worked with their longstanding IT services and solutions partner, CDW, to identify the right cloud communications solution.

According to Gavin Berwitz, Commercial Sales Director at CDW, "CDW worked as a trusted partner, assisting with capturing Lush's requirements, providing market insights around partner differentiation, and accelerating the evaluation process. RingCentral Office is the industry-leading solution for cloud unified communications, and is best positioned to empower Lush's employees to deliver the best possible service to their customers and do what they do best create innovative and ethical products. Lush is an iconic brand and a great British retail success story, and we're proud to help them become a more resilient and adaptable business, now and far into the future."

With multimodal capabilities including team messaging, video meetings, and a cloud phone system, RingCentral Office enables Lush employees-who are increasingly working remotely-to communicate with customers and peers across multiple channels, from any location, and on any device.

Brad Candy, Technical Operations Manager at Lush, explains, "The feedback from our team has already been hugely positive. There's a sense of relief that we've now moved from the clunkiness of an on-premise system to a next-generation cloud communications solution. Updates that used to take us hours to complete previously can now be done in a matter of minutes with RingCentral. The transition was much easier than expected."

Steve Rafferty, UK Managing Director at RingCentral adds, "We're delighted to be working with such a well-loved global cosmetics brand, and we're excited to see where our partnership will go in 2021. We understand that with scale comes the need for flexible solutions that not only provide robust collaboration features, but are compatible with existing company systems. We spent a lot of time customizing our offering to Lush's specific requirements to ensure their employees be as productive as possible and engage with customers effectively."

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG) is a leading provider of business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its powerful Message Video Phone????(MVP) platform. More flexible and cost effective than legacy on-premise PBX and video conferencing systems that it replaces, RingCentral empowers modern mobile and distributed workforces to communicate, collaborate, and connect via any mode, any device, and any location. RingCentral offers three key products in its portfolio including RingCentral Office?, a Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) platform including team messaging, video meetings, and a cloud phone system; Glip???the company's free video meetings solution with team messaging that enables Smart Video Meetings; and RingCentral cloud Contact Center ?solutions. RingCentral's open platform integrates with leading third party business applications and enables customers to easily customize business workflows. RingCentral is headquartered in Belmont, California, and has offices around the world.

About CDW UK

CDW UK works with its customers to provide vendor-agnostic IT solutions and manage major IT infrastructure projects. The company has an international presence in both private and public sector IT and through its global supply chain provides products and services in more than 170 countries. The CDW UK team possess the industry's highest achievable accreditations, which means their customers can focus on running their business, not managing their IT. For more information, visit www.uk.cdw.com.

