AECI Limited - Interest Payments Notification

AECI LIMITED

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa

(Registration number: 1924/002590/06)

Bond company code: AECI

LEI: 3789008641F1D3D90E85

Bond code: AECI03 ISIN: ZAG000155227

Bond code: AECI04 ISIN: ZAG000155235

("AECI" or the "Company")

INTEREST PAYMENTS NOTIFICATION

Noteholders are advised of the following interest payments due on 22 February 2021:

Bond code: AECI03 ISIN: ZAG000155227 Coupon: 4,86% Interest amount due: ZAR 6 058 356,16 Bond code: AECI04 ISIN: ZAG000155235 Coupon: 4,91% Interest amount due: ZAR 3 672 410,96 Interest period: 23 November 2020 to 21 February 2021 Payment date: 22 February 2021 Date Convention: Following Business Day

Woodmead, Sandton

10 February 2021

Debt Sponsor: Rand Merchant Bank (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)